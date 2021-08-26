See Pic

Kendall Jenner Passionately Kisses Devin Booker On Romantic Italian Getaway

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker with some friends on a yacht in Sardinia. Pictured: Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker with some friends on a yacht in Sardinia. Pictured: Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and NBA player looked like they were having a romantic getaway, as they shared a kiss.

Things are certainly heating up in Italy! Kendall Jenner25, and Devin Booker24, were straight-up smooching on their trip to Italy on Thursday August 26. The KUWTK star gave her boyfriend a kiss on the cheek, which turned into full-blown making out, as the pair enjoyed dinner on land before hopping back on their yacht!

Kendall gave Devin a sweet kiss while vacationing. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Both Kendall and Devin were dressed in all white for their meal. The Phoenix Suns guard wore a plain white-t-shirt and shorts. He accessorized with a silver watch. Kendall rocked a white tank-top with a drawing of orange tulips decorating the front. She also sported a light green mini-skirt and a square pair of sunglasses for the idyllic dinner, before the pair headed back to their yacht.

It seems like Kendall and Devin are having a great time on their vacation to Italy. The 818 Tequila founder also took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of model Fai Khadra taking a jump off the side of the boat. She also showed off a dazzling, neon green dress while relaxing on the deck on Tuesday August 24. The reality star looked stunning in the plunging top. She’s also been photographed sporting a colorful bikini, as she kicked back and laid down on a simple floatie next to her boyfriend.

Related Gallery

Stars Slaying In Bikinis & Heels: Kendall Jenner & More

08 June 2019 - Las Vegas, NV - Ashanti. Ashanti performs at Flamingo Las Vegas' GO Pool Dayclub. Photo Credit: MJT/AdMedia Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: admphotostwo611902.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Delilah Hamlin on the catwalk Frankies Bikinis Fashion Show, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Jun 2018 Frankies Bikinis Fashion Show
Kendall Jenner on the catwalk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2018

Kendall and Devin have been dating for over a year, and they’ve looked enamored with each other throughout their trip. The NBA player and Olympic gold medal winner has shown his affection for his lady, as he’s spent lots of time with her on the boat. Devin’s had quite a busy year between competing in the NBA Finals against the Millwaukee Bucks and then the Tokyo Olympics. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife that the player was excited to spend much of his downtime with his girlfriend. “Devin had a long season in the NBA making the finals and then almost instantly headed into the Olympics,” the source said. “With basketball, it has been taking much of his focus away from Kendall and now that he has about a month before he has to start up again, he is looking to spend all his time with her.”

 