Zahara Jolie-Pitt Rocks Colorful Dress Going To Dinner With Angelina & Her Siblings — Photos

Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM
Zahara Jolie-Pitt 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' film premiere, London, UK - 09 Oct 2019
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt wearing Louis Vuitton handbag, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive to La Girafe Restaurant on July 22, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo by Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt,Angelina Jolie,Zahara Jolie-Pitt,Shiloh Jolie-Pitt,Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt Ref: SPL5240897 220721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie goes shopping with Zahara and Pax at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Marley get some shopping done in L.A.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 30 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt put on a colorful display when she stepped out in a green floral dress with her mom Angelina and three of her siblings.

Angelina Jolie has stepped out with her children while on a European getaway to Paris. However, it was 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt who stole the show, when she stunned in a bright green, floral-printed dress as she headed to dinner with her family. The mother-daughter duo were also joined by Ange’s kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57.

Angelina with her kids. Image: Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM

The 46-year-old actress was seen walking alongside her mini-me’s on the way to a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower. She stunned in a black wrap dress with matching, pointy pumps. She styled her brunette tresses in a soft blowout, and wore a dark green face mask amid the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, Zahara put on a colorful display in a long-sleeved, green dress with orange floral detailing.

Her younger siblings cut a more casual figure with Shiloh donning a black hoodie and off-white pants, while Knox wore a dark sweatshirt and cargo trousers. Earlier in the day, Angelina, Pax, Shiloh and Zahara were all seen shopping at KITHs and the Guerlain store. Shiloh totally turned heads as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother, as they were photographed walked around the City of Love.

Angelina Jolie with children Pax, Zahara and Shiloh seen shopping at trendy KITH's in Paris, France on July 22nd 2021. ||. 22 Jul 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773306_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie goes shopping with Zahara and Pax at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Zahara stands out in a colorful dress. Image: Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM

As fans would know, the French getaway comes amid Brad and Angelina’s ongoing custody battle over their five minor children: Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. Their eldest son, Maddox, 19, is legally an adult and no longer subject to the custody battle. Sources confirmed to HollywoodLife in May 2021 that Judge John Ouderkirk, the judge who married Jolie and Pitt in 2014, tentatively granted the Moneyball actor joint custody.

Angelina has continued to try and fight that decision, and even turned to California’s Second District Court of Appeal to have Ouderkirk removed. If she loses, she could “appeal the appeal,” family law attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, JD, MBA told HollywoodLife earlier this week, revealing Ange could even take the case to the Supreme Court.