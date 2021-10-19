Zahara Jolie-Pitt Wears Mom Angelina’s 2014 Elie Saab Couture Oscars Dress At ‘Eternals’ Premiere

Zahara Jolie-Pitt stood out at the ‘Eternals’ premiere in Los Angeles, taking after mom Angelina Jolie in the actress’ former Elie Saab haute couture gown.

Like mother like daughter! Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, sparkled at the Eternals world premiere on Monday, Oct. 18 in an Elie Saab couture gown — the one once worn by mom, Angelina Jolie, 46, at the 2014 Oscars! For the event, which debuted the latest Marvel flick in Los Angeles, Zahara showed up in the fabulous gown with her mother plus four other siblings, Maddox, 19, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13, whom mom Angelina shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57.

The Elie Saab stunner is from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2013 Haute Couture collection, with a sheer texture at the top, long sleeves, and sparkling, silver embellishments from head-to-toe. Like her mother at the Oscars, Zahara cinched the style at the waist with a thin leather belt and wore sparkling studs in her ears to complete the look. For the family affair, Angelina also stood out in a billowing, taupe-colored gown, accessorizing her look with gold bracelets and rings.

In addition to her red carpet moment, Zahara has been following in her mom’s stylish footsteps for a while, recently wearing a vibrant, colorful dress while stepping out with family in July and sporting beautiful braids and a mauve-colored peasant-style top for a Ziggy Marley concert in August. The teen attended both of those outings with mom Angelina and her brothers and sisters. They are one close family unit!

For Brad and Angelina’s ongoing custody battle over their five minor children, including Zahara and her siblings, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, Angelina could actually take the fight to higher, more complicated ground. The former couple’s eldest son, Maddox, 19, is a legal adult and therefore no longer subject to the custody battle. Sources confirmed to HollywoodLife in May 2021 that Judge John Ouderkirk, the judge who married Jolie and Pitt in 2014, tentatively granted Brad joint custody.

Angelina has continued to fight that decision and opted for full custody, even turning to California’s Second District Court of Appeal to have Ouderkirk removed. If she loses, she could “appeal the appeal,” family law attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, JD, MBA told HollywoodLife, taking the battle all the way to the supreme court.