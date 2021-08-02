See Pics

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Long Braids At Concert With Mom Angelina Jolie — Photos

Zahara Jolie-Pitt showed off a stylish look when attending the Ziggy Marley concert with her mom Angelina Jolie at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, showed off her fashionable taste during her latest outing with Angelina Jolie, 46, on Aug. 1. The teen and her famous mom held hands outside of the Ziggy Marley concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and she turned heads with her cute outfit as she rocked long braids in her hair. It included a mauve-colored loose top, that had flared out long sleeves and was tied at the bottom, over a matching tank top and black pants.

She also added black and white sneakers to the look and added a white face mask to be safe. Angelina, on the other hand, went with a long black coat and black boots. She also added a black face mask as her long dark locks were down and she held a white plastic bag.

Zahara’s latest outing with Angelina comes a week after she made headlines for a different outing with her mom and siblings Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. The group went to dinner and Zahara donned a gorgeous bright green, floral patterned dress as her long hair was pulled back into a low bun. Her brothers and sister also wore casual yet stylish outfits, including a light purple sweatshirt with blue stripes for Pax, a black hoodie and tan pants for Shiloh, and a black hoodie for Knox.

A couple of weeks before that, Zahara was also seen shopping at L.A.’s popular outdoor mall, The Grove, along with Angelina and Pax. She matched the Girl Interrupted star’s tan trench coat with a tan dress over a white short-sleeved top and white sneakers. Pax went with a white graphic T-shirt, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Zahara’s outings with her family come in the midst of her mom and dad, Brad Pitt‘s ongoing custody battle. The parents have been disagreeing over the arrangement to co-parent their five minor children, which also includes Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, but in May, sources confirmed to HollywoodLife that private Judge John Ouderkirk tentatively granted Brad joint custody. Angelina has been trying to fight the decision and on July 23, the California’s Second District Court of Appeal reportedly granted her request to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk from continuing to be on the custody case, which means decisions could eventually change in the future. Angelina requested to remove the judge from the case because she claims he was unethical by failing to “disclose multiple professional, business and financial relationships, ongoing during the course of the matter, with Pitt’s counsel and their law firms.”