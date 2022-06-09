Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Dance Dreams Were Nurtured By Mom Angelina Jolie

Amid her ongoing, messy divorce with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is trying to do the best for their six kids, a source has EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“Angelina has made a huge effort to nurture her kids’ interests in all kinds of things and over the years,” the source shared. ” [S]he’s enrolled them in everything from art classes to computer programming to martial arts and at one point or another, all the kids have tried out dance lessons.”

The source added that dance was something that her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt resonated with “right away,” so the Salt actress made “a big point to nurture that.”

“Shiloh started out with private lessons before she joined a small studio near their house and then all through the pandemic, she was doing zoom classes. She’s very committed to it,” the insider went on. “Angelina‘s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing. A career in dance is something that she could pursue one day, but Angelina is not pushing her in that direction at all, she encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy.”

In addition to being spotted on numerous occasions leaving dance classes in L.A., Shiloh was seen in a recently surfaced video performing her dance moves in class at Millenium Dance Complex. Shiloh was dressed in all-black, with a hoodie, sweats and a face mask. She and the other students in the dance class performed choreography for Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shivers” which was posted to YouTube in April.

Another video has also surfaced of her dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” with choreography by Hamilton Evans in May. The teen was again sporting a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black-and-white Nike Air Jordans and showed off her stellar moves! Although these videos appear to be Shiloh, we have not independently confirmed that this is her.