Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Dance Dreams Were Nurtured By Mom Angelina Jolie

Sources are revealing how Angelina Jolie has made a 'huge effort' to help 'nurture' her kids' interests and passions, including her daughter Shiloh's dance ambitions.

June 9, 2022 7:01PM EDT
Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted busy on the phone while leaving the container store at The Grove with her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who did most of the lifting. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie stepped out looking chic as usual during a shopping trip with her daughter and a bodyguard. Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Amid her ongoing, messy divorce with Brad PittAngelina Jolie is trying to do the best for their six kids, a source has EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

Angelina has made a huge effort to nurture her kids’ interests in all kinds of things and over the years,” the source shared. ” [S]he’s enrolled them in everything from art classes to computer programming to martial arts and at one point or another, all the kids have tried out dance lessons.” 

The source added that dance was something that her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt resonated with “right away,” so the Salt actress made “a big point to nurture that.”

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the ‘Eternals’ premiere (FABIO FRUSTACI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock).

Shiloh started out with private lessons before she joined a small studio near their house and then all through the pandemic, she was doing zoom classes. She’s very committed to it,” the insider went on. “Angelina‘s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing. A career in dance is something that she could pursue one day, but Angelina is not pushing her in that direction at all, she encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy.”

In addition to being spotted on numerous occasions leaving dance classes in L.A., Shiloh was seen in a recently surfaced video performing her dance moves in class at Millenium Dance Complex. Shiloh was dressed in all-black, with a hoodie, sweats and a face mask. She and the other students in the dance class performed choreography for Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shivers” which was posted to YouTube in April.

Another video has also surfaced of her dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” with choreography by Hamilton Evans in May. The teen was again sporting a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black-and-white Nike Air Jordans and showed off her stellar moves! Although these videos appear to be Shiloh, we have not independently confirmed that this is her.

