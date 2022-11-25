How Angelina Jolie Feels About Shiloh Driving & Being More ‘Independent’ With Solo Outings (Exclusive)

Angelina is so proud of Shiloh! The actress is putting her nerves aside and embracing her daughter's latest milestone.

By:
,
November 25, 2022 12:12PM EST
Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie Pitt
Rome, ITALY - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin's concert for the world premiere of the "Loud Kids Tour" at the "Circo Massimo" in Rome, Italy. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted busy on the phone while leaving the container store at The Grove with her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who did most of the lifting. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

They grow up so fast! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, has been seen driving around Southern California recently. And while she’s just as nervous as any parent, the Oscar-winner, 47, is simply “thrilled” to see her little girl hone her independence.

A source close to the family was able to talk to HollywoodLife about Shiloh’s driving journey EXCLUSIVELY. They told the site, “Angelina’s thrilled to see Shiloh take on this new stage of independence.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been driving herself around Los Angeles. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

“It’s nerve-wracking for any parent when their kid firsts get behind the wheel,” they added, “but Angelina’s already been through this with her three oldest so she knows how to handle it fairly well at this point. Angelina’s eldest sons Maddox and Pax, 21 and 18, along with daughter Zahara, 17, all already have their licenses.

Angelina definitely has rules for Shiloh to follow as she learns to get behind the wheel. “There are extra rules that Shiloh has to follow for the first year, like no friends in the car without a chaperone and she can’t be out alone past 11.

“It’s the law so it’s not a case of Angelina having to enforce anything but it’s a little bit of a relief that there are some restrictions, it’s a big change. Fortunately, Shiloh’s a great kid and very responsible, Angelina feels secure in that.”

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh at a film premiere. (Stefano Costantino / MEGA)
Angelina Jolie toook Shiloh with her to the Rome premiere of ‘Eternals’ in 2021. (Stefano Costantino / MEGA)

It looks like Shiloh is using her driving privileges to do some pretty average teenage things. The high schooler, who is an avid dancer, was spotted picking up snacks from a local 7/11 on Monday, Nov. 21. During the outing, she dressed down in a black hoodie which perfectly matched her carbon-colored Mustang.

Shiloh’s outing comes amid word dad Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly dating Ines de Ramon, 29. While the world may be fascinated with the actor’s dating life, his ex-wife Angelina hasn’t kept tabs on him. A source close to the star spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, telling us, “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth.”

They added, “She’s got so much going on right now with her kids, she’s got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules,” in addition to her own “work commitments.” Angie recently directed the movie Without Blood starring Salma Hayek, which is set to come out next year.

