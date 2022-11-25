How Angelina Jolie Feels About Shiloh Driving & Being More ‘Independent’ With Solo Outings (Exclusive)

They grow up so fast! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, has been seen driving around Southern California recently. And while she’s just as nervous as any parent, the Oscar-winner, 47, is simply “thrilled” to see her little girl hone her independence.

A source close to the family was able to talk to HollywoodLife about Shiloh’s driving journey EXCLUSIVELY. They told the site, “Angelina’s thrilled to see Shiloh take on this new stage of independence.”

“It’s nerve-wracking for any parent when their kid firsts get behind the wheel,” they added, “but Angelina’s already been through this with her three oldest so she knows how to handle it fairly well at this point. Angelina’s eldest sons Maddox and Pax, 21 and 18, along with daughter Zahara, 17, all already have their licenses.

Angelina definitely has rules for Shiloh to follow as she learns to get behind the wheel. “There are extra rules that Shiloh has to follow for the first year, like no friends in the car without a chaperone and she can’t be out alone past 11.

“It’s the law so it’s not a case of Angelina having to enforce anything but it’s a little bit of a relief that there are some restrictions, it’s a big change. Fortunately, Shiloh’s a great kid and very responsible, Angelina feels secure in that.”

It looks like Shiloh is using her driving privileges to do some pretty average teenage things. The high schooler, who is an avid dancer, was spotted picking up snacks from a local 7/11 on Monday, Nov. 21. During the outing, she dressed down in a black hoodie which perfectly matched her carbon-colored Mustang.

Shiloh’s outing comes amid word dad Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly dating Ines de Ramon, 29. While the world may be fascinated with the actor’s dating life, his ex-wife Angelina hasn’t kept tabs on him. A source close to the star spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, telling us, “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth.”

They added, “She’s got so much going on right now with her kids, she’s got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules,” in addition to her own “work commitments.” Angie recently directed the movie Without Blood starring Salma Hayek, which is set to come out next year.