Ines De Ramon: 5 Things To Know About Paul Wesley’s Ex Spotted Hanging With Brad Pitt

Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, continues to spend time with Brad Pitt. After first going on a date back on Nov. 13, the perhaps-couple enjoyed a night out on the red carpet together on Dec. 15. Ines was there with Brad to celebrate the premiere of his movie Babylon.

The duo reportedly mingled with guests together, and were seen wrapping their arms around one another from time to time, according to People. According to their insiders, the actor and jewelry designer have been dating for “several months.”

The pair were initially spotted together at a Bono concert at LA’s Orpheum Theatre. Ines and Brad were seen getting cozy at times on the date night, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that Ines and Brad arrived together to the concert, but they ended up leaving separately.

So, who is Ines de Ramon? Keep reading to learn more about Ines, including her three-year marriage to Paul.

Ines was married to Paul Wesley.

Ines and Paul first set rumors swirling back in June 2018, when they were caught holding hands in New York after a romantic dinner date. The Vampire Diaries icon made the relationship official on Instagram, the following month, by posting a photo of himself and Ines at a wedding in Montauk, alongside BFF and former costar Nina Dobrev and pal Jessica Szohr.

After some marriage speculation, Ines confirmed that she and Paul tied the knot in a July 23, 2020 post. It turns out that the duo actually wed in February 2019 in a secret ceremony on the beach. But the marriage wasn’t meant to be, and Paul’s rep confirmed that the couple had split in Sept. 2022.

“A rep for PW and IR has confirmed that they have separated,” a statement to PEOPLE read. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time.” Paul was previously married to Pretty Little Liars actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.

Brad is ‘really into’ her.

It seems like the connection between Brad and Ines is strong. “Brad is really into [her],” a source told People, adding, “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice.”

Another source described her as “cute, fun and energetic.” “She has a great personality,” they noted, adding that “Brad enjoys spending time with her” but they are not exclusive yet.

She works in the jewelry industry.

Ines is the Vice President at the jewelry company Anita Ko, according to her LinkedIn. She’s held the VP position since January 2020. Ines previously worked in the retail department at de Grisogono, another jewelry company, and in the jewelry department at Christie’s, an auction company.

She speaks multiple languages.

Ines can speak five languages: French, English, Spanish, German, and Italian, according to People. She grew up in France and is most proficient at speaking French.

She went to college in Switzerland.

Ines graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration, according to LinkedIn.

She’s also passionate about health. In March 2019, Ines officially became an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, per her LinkedIn. She got her health coach license from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, in New York City.