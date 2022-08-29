Nina Dobrev Reunites With ‘Vampire Diaries’ Co-star Paul Wesley In Sweet Photo

Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley had quite the reunion over the weekend in Switzerland as they celebrated the 2022 Omega European Masters together along with several famous friends. Both actors took to social media to commemorate the prestigious gathering of the world’s top golfers, with Nina, 33, sharing a selfie with her former co-star, 40, as seen below. The first photo was shared to her Instagram Story, and featured her throwing up a peace sign as she cozied up to Paul with a big grin on her face. The second photo was included in a carousel of pictures Nina posted from the event, which took place in Ninaat Crans-Montana in the heart of the Swiss Alps. Paul gave a slight grin without teeth, while Nina stuck out her tongue. “old friends, new friends, one hell of a good time,” Nina captioned her post.

It certainly could not have been any less than a good time, considering the group of A-listers Nina spent time with at the tournament. The first picture in the Fam actress’ slideshow included her boyfriend, former Olympian Shaun White, 35, George Clooney, 60, and Anthony Anderson, 51. Later on, she also posted with Scream Queens actor Glen Powell, 33. Everyone, including Nina, was dressed in handsome-looking suits for the tournament. Nina’s featured deep red, navy blue, and light gray stripes and she paired it with black velvet pumps and a black handbag.

Paul also shared a carousel of pictures from the stunning event, including a few that gave fans glimpses of the gorgeous views offered at the top of the gondola they took up the mountain. In one video, he showed a swanky-looking cocktail hour set up at a wooden lodge that let attendees gaze upon the sweeping green valley below. The event was so high in the mountains that it appeared to be even with clouds settling around other peaks. A picturesque photo he shared showed a base lodge or ski patrol building overlooking a small lake, with mountains rising above in the background. “Celebrating the @omegaeuropeanmasters in Crans Montana, Switzerland with my @omega family,” he captioned his post.

Both Nina and Pau’s previous posts on Instagram show that their summers have been packed with adventure. Nina’s last post before she arrived in Switzerland was from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams‘ vineyard wedding from Aug. 20. The montage video she shared included clips of Sarah and Wells walking to the dancefloor, Nina and Shaun looking as cute as ever, and an energetic trip on a party bus.

Meanwhile, Paul previously shared a video of himself diving into the Mediterranean Sea and enjoying a beautiful private yacht. What a life!