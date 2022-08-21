Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Married: Couple Weds After 3 Year Engagement At California Vineyard

Sarah Hyland, 31, and Wells Adams, 38, are officially married! The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday. Aug. 20 at a California vineyard surrounded by friends and family following a three-year-engagement, People reports. Sarah and Wells have yet to make any updates on social media, however, her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara shared a few photos of her outfit, along with a snap of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita. “Wedding weekend,” she wrote in the caption. The actress, 50, shared a few additional selfies on her story, including one with Nolan Gould, another with Julie Bowen, and a look at Sarah’s rustic wedding cake! “#sarahandwells wedding,” she confirmed in another post caption.

Wells and Sarah have been in wedding mode for quite some time, after first getting engaged in 2019. Since they’ve pushed their plans back with the COVID-19 pandemic so many times, Wells admitted to HollywoodLife that the pair have already hit so many relationship milestones in an exclusive interview in January.

“We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married,” he said. “But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it.”

Back when they first got engaged, the Modern Family actress looked like the quintessential blushing bride and her and Wells’ engagement party. Sarah rocked a stunning, strapless white gown by Christian Siriano for the occasion. The frock totally gave fans old Hollywood glam vibes and Sarah was beaming as she prepared to marry her beau. Naturally, Wells looked every bit the dapper groom for the celebratory occasion as well, wearing a beige pair of chinos and a classic white button-down shirt. While photos showed the couple absolutely beaming throughout the night, they’ve truly been on cloud nine since their romantic engagement.

The Bachelor franchise star popped the question to Sarah when the pair were in a tropical setting. Wells took to Instagram on July 16 to share the exciting news to fans and followers, writing the endearing caption, “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever.” Wells shared a video of him proposing to Sarah and it was every bit as romantic as their wedding day! The duo got together in a pretty unconventional way, with Sarah posting about Wells on Twitter, writing in the tweet, “OH MY GOD. @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise,” on August 15, 2017. It’s been history ever since!