Jesse Tyler Ferguson Wants People To ‘Recognize Themselves’ In ‘Modern Family’ Characters

‘Modern Family’ has truly modernized TV, bringing LGBTQ characters into our homes, and introducing viewers to people they may not have known before. Jesse Tyler Ferguson wants everyone to learn something from the characters on this show!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson really does it all these days. He is politically outspoken, an advocate for cancer research and the LGBTQ community, a fan-favorite actor and a Broadway star. The actor, who so many of us love as Mitchell Pritchett on the long-running Modern Family, spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about his ever-evolving character and what viewers can learn from the show. “I do hope that our characters don’t live in a time capsule, and we can be sort of a pop culture touchstone for discussion about LGBTQ equality and what it means, and what an alternative family does mean,” Jesse explained. “I hope that a lot of people can recognize themselves in the characters. I hope that kids who don’t have that desire to be part of a traditional family, can recognize themselves in these characters.”

He continued, “I didn’t have role models growing up when I was a kid, so I certainly hope we can be those role models for kids today.” Jesse spoke to HL during his campaign with Absolut Vodka, to celebrate the launch of the brand’s latest addition — Absolut Grapefruit! Absolut, as Jesse pointed out, isn’t just a vodka brand. They are an inclusive brand that has advocated for the LGBTQ community since the early 1980s, and have continued their work, launching pride campaigns and partnering with LGBTQ organizations. “I was thrilled to be asked to work with Absolut because I’ve been a fan of the product for so long. Not just because I love the vodka, but also I love all the work that they’ve done with the LGBTQ community. I think it’s been very impressive with the work that they’ve done, and that means a lot to me,” Jesse explained.

He starred in a TV spot to promote the citrus flavor and made everyone LOL with his #NoSugarCoating series. “I feel like not sugarcoating is something that is a super refreshing quality that I think could be embraced a bit more in today’s culture,” Jesse said of the commercial. We couldn’t agree more! Make sure to tune in to see Jesse on Modern Family on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on ABC!