Sarah Hyland Stuns In Strapless White Gown At Her & Fiance Wells Adams’ Engagement Party

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got engaged in July 2019 after two years of dating and Vanessa Hudgens’ was already asked to be a bridesmaid!

We are counting down the days to Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams‘ wedding! The adorable couple celebrated their love with an engagement party on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sarah, 28, looked absolutely gorgeous! The Modern Family actress rocked a strapless white gown by designer by Christian Siriano for the occasion, and we were obsessed with the details. The midi length dress featured a sexy sweetheart neckline with delicate ruching and appeared to be made out of a structured silky material. She paired the pretty dress with a dainty silver sandal and a beige pair of sunglasses giving us all the old Hollywood vibes!

“Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now… just engaged…,” Sarah captioned the photos. “so Thank you @casamigos for keepin our dream alive with tequila!” Casamigos, is of course, the tequila company founded by George Clooney and Kaia Gerber‘s dad Rande and a go-to for any celeb party these days! Wells, 35, looked dapper for the celebratory occasion as well, rocking a beige pair of chinos and a classic white button down shirt. We’re just going to call them country club chic!

The couple appears to be having a blast in the photos, as they cheers each other with a cocktail in the first — complete with Sarah sticking her tongue out. In the next, they cheers with a group of friends, including John Wesley Satterfield who rocks a dapper blue suit. Sarah and Wells haven’t released too many details about their upcoming nuptials, but we do know she asked Vanessa Hudgens to be a bridesmaid!

They got engaged on a beach in July 2019 and it was so epic Sarah compared it to a world series! Several famous friends jumped in on the comments, including Kim Daughtry who wrote, “Yessss!!!! Love you!!!” Jenna Dewan wrote “I love you two” with two heart eye emojis, and designer Christian Siriano added three hearts! Sarah’s friend Gregg Sulkin also got in on the action, commenting “So happy for you xxx.”