Sarah Hyland Asks Vanessa Hudgens To Be Her Bridesmaid After Making Trip To ER With Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland’s bridesmaid invite to Vanessa Hudgens was Pinterest-worthy!

We can’t wait for this bachelorette party. Sarah Hyland, 28, has requested her good friend Vanessa Hudgens, 30, to be her bridesmaid in the Modern Family star’s upcoming wedding to Wells Adams, 34! The bridesmaid gift was a DIY enthusiast’s dream — real and golden leaf branches tied onto a wooden box with a white ribbon, with Vanessa’s name inscribed in dainty cursive letters on the box’s lid. Vanessa shared a photo of the invite on her Instagram on Oct. 6, along with multiple emojis heavy on hearts. It’s safe to say that she said yes to her bestie’s request!

While this may be cause for celebration, Sarah, unfortunately, has had some other things on her mind over the past few days. Over the weekend, she shared photos and videos of herself making a trip to the emergency room, with Wells by her side. She didn’t reveal what her health issue was, but she definitely seemed desperate to pass the time, as she goofed around with Instagram filters while posting funny footage of herself and her fiance. In the past, the actress has been extremely open about her health struggles, including two kidney transplants and at least a dozen other surgeries. She also suffers from painful Endometriosis.

Amidst all of this, though, she has found happiness with Wells, who she met for the first time just two days before her 2017 kidney transplant. The Bachelor in Paradise star recently admitted that he and Sarah are not rushing to plan their upcoming nuptials, as they want to take time to enjoy being engaged (he popped the question during a romantic vacation in July).

It’s unclear who else Sarah asked to be in her wedding party at this time, but considering she has a plethora of famous friends, we can likely expect to see a few more familiar faces!