Sarah Hyland Reveals Her ‘Only Regret’ From Her 1st Date With Fiance Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland returned to the scene of her first date with Wells Adams (an Emmys party), and it reminded her of one thing she’d change about the fateful meeting! But this problem may have a fix.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ love story has been perfect…save for this one oopsie daisy. For a third year in a row, Sarah, 28, and Wells, 35, attended an Emmy Awards bash on Sept. 21, which also happened to be the same event that served as the now engaged couple’s first date. Sarah shared a slideshow of photos from the romantic outing three days later, something she couldn’t have done after their meet-cute! “A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party. Now at our third time attending, we’re engaged. It’s amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person. My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life,” the Modern Family star revealed in her Instagram post.

Oh well! Sarah made sure to give Wells an ILY shout-out and tagged fellow actress Debby Ryan, 26, for photo credit at the end of the caption. But this problem may have a solution! “Wait! I actually might have pictures from your first date night there together!! Just gotta find them on an old computer somewhere. I’ll get back to ya!” Britt Robertson, the leading lady in The Longest Ride, commented. Of course, Sarah was delighted — she replied, “OMG BRITT!!!!! 😍😍😍.”

Unlike Sarah and Wells’ most recent attendance at the Emmys party, however, their first date happened just three days before Sarah’s second kidney transplant. The actress battles kidney dysplasia, which causes cysts to grow in the kidneys. But the scheduled surgery didn’t put off Sarah and Wells from meeting in real life after flirting on Twitter (Sarah was a big fan of Wells during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette). “September 16th I had an [Emmy Awards] party and my first date with [Wells]. The 17th was the Emmys. The 18th I had work on Modern Family at 6 A.M. and then I went to dialysis afterwards. And then I had to be at the hospital at 4 o’clock in the morning for my transplant the next day,” Sarah recalled in a Dec. 2018 interview with Self.

Fast forward three Emmys parties later, and Sarah and Wells are now set to tie the knot! Wells proposed on a beach amid a tropical vacation in July 2019, and he presented Sarah’s dream ring. That’s because Sarah told the ABC star exactly what to get, which she hilariously revealed to Dax Shepard during the Sept. 19 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.