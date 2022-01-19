Wells Adams Admits He ‘Already Feels Married’ To Sarah Hyland After Postponing Wedding Twice

While they’ve unfortunately had to push back their wedding twice, Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland are more in love than ever & just bought a house together!

As things hopefully start to return to normal after a major COVID-19 surge, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have their fingers crossed that 2022 will finally be the year they get married! The couple has had to postpone their nuptials twice due to the pandemic, and Wells admitted they “already feel married,” ahead of the big day. “We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married…But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance, because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it…and I want a bunch of gifts from rich Hollywood types!” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender joked to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We’re holding off on getting a stand mixer, because we know one will be coming!”

Wells, who was promoting the upcoming Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions, continued to gush over his future wife, and admitted that the pandemic made them even more sure of their relationship. “We both love to watch TV. We do very well lounging together. I like to cook, she likes to eat. We’ve got some cute dogs that keep us entertained. We’re a good team,” he said. “I know that’s not the most romantic thing to say, but being on someone’s team, and being super supportive is really helpful in relationships, especially if you’re going to get married. I think we have that in spades.”

The Bachelor Nation star recalled Sarah’s massive show of excitement and support when he landed his next hosting gig on Hulu’s upcoming food competition series, Best In Dough. “It was a big moment for me and she got me balloons and flowers and all this stuff, and that meant a lot because she knew how important it was to me,” Wells gushed.

Now, the beloved bartender has put away the shaker and tequila and picked up his golf clubs as he prepares to hit the links with LPGA Tour winners and 50 other celebrities and entertainers for the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions. Kicking off on January 20th and going through Jan. 23rd at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Wells is joining his buddy Ben Higgins, along with Justin Verlander, Lee Brice, Larry the Cable Guy and more stars, competing for their own $500,000 purse in a modified Stableford format. They’ll be joined by LPGA winners from the previous two seasons competing for $1.5 million in official prize money on 72 holes of stroke play with no cut.

“Listen, these are the best women in the world. Getting to see them play up close and personal, and have them just beat the crap out of me on the golf course will be will be so fun to experience and witness,” Wells dished. The tournament will once again be televised live, airing Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 on Golf Channel and Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 on Golf Channel and NBC.