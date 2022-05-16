Jessica Szohr Engaged: ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Shows Off Massive Ring & Gets Well Wishes From Famous Friends

Congratulations are in order for Jessica Szohr and her beau Brad Richardson, who just got engaged over a year after they welcomed their first child.

By:
May 16, 2022 3:12PM EDT
Jessica Szohr
View gallery
Jessica Szohr arrives at the Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening Weekend At Palms Casino Resort held at Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub at Palms Casino Resort on April 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening Weekend At Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, USA - 05 Apr 2019
Jessica Szohr attends the 25th Television Academy Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx attends post-Oscars bash in WeHo with his All-Star Weekend actress Jessica SzohrPictured: Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jessica Szohr, 37, had some special news to share on May 16: she’s engaged! “I said yes!” the Gossip Girl alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a snapshot of herself and her fiancé, Brad Richardson. Jessica proudly flashed her gorgeous diamond ring in the photo, as she held a bottle of champagne while Brad, who is a professional hockey player, cuddled her from behind. Brad also re-posted the engagement photo to his Instagram page.

Jessica and Brad received so many congratulatory messages from her famous friends in the comments section of her post. Nina DobrevClaire Holt, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Chace Crawford, Odette Annable, and Haylie Duff all shared well-wishes to the couple. Jessica responded to most of the comments with joyful emojis. Her fans also flooded her post congratulating the actress on the big news.

The soon-to-be husband and wife have been together since 2019. Jessica confirmed the romance via Instagram in February of that year, and then the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September of the following year. Jessica and Brad’s daughterBowie Ella Richardson, was born on January 11, 2021.

“Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21,” The Orville star captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her daughter’s tiny hand two days after her birth. “This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special.”

Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szohr (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Jessica rose to fame playing the outsider Vanessa Abrams on The CW show Gossip Girl. Brad, meanwhile, started his career with the NHL in Colorado back in 2003 and currently plays for the Vancouver Canucks. He’s been married previously, and shares a daughter with his ex-wife Lauren Hunt.

More From Our Partners

ad