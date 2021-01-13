Jessica Szohr Welcomes 1st Child With Boyfriend Brad Richardson — A Baby Girl Named Bowie

Former ‘Gossip Girl’ star Jessica Szohr is a mom! The actress has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bowie, with her boyfriend Brad Richardson.

And baby makes three! Congratulations to Jessica Szohr, 35, and her boyfriend Brad Richardson who have welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Bowie Ella Richardson. The Gossip Girl alum revealed the exciting news in a sweet Instagram post on January 13. “Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her daughter’s tiny hand. “Bowie Ella Richardson. This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special.”

The actress first announced she was expecting a child with the Arizona Coyotes hockey player in September 2020. “Full of joy!” she captioned a black-and-white photo, which showed Brad sweetly leaning towards her growing bump. The pair looked so happy and in love in the gorgeous photo!

The Orville star, who rose to fame playing the outsider Vanessa Abrams on The CW show Gossip Girl, began dating Brad in 2019. “When your man gets 4 goals… nbd!” she gushed on Instagram in February of that year, confirming their relationship for the first time. Brad is originally from Belleville, Ontario and started his career with the NHL in Colorado back in 2003. Since then, he’s played for the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks. He has also been married previously, and shares a daughter with his ex-wife Lauren Hunt.

Jessica’s celebrity pals couldn’t have been happier for her when she announced the news of her pregnancy. The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev commented, “The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well….figuratively, not literally. It’s still cookin’)” while The Originals star Claire Holt added, “Yayayayayayyyy.” Erin Foster wrote, “Congrats!!! You’ll be an amazing mom!” while Jessica’s Orville co-star Kyra Santoro added “OMG!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations” and Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies commented, “Congratulations!”