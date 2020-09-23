‘Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr Pregnant & Expecting 1st Child With Brad Richardson — See Baby Bump Pic

Jessica Szohr is ‘full of joy’! The 35-year-old ‘Gossip Girl’ alum took to Instagram to share that she’s expecting a baby.

Jessica Szohr, 35, is pregnant! The Gossip Girl alum is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson, also 35, who is a professional hockey player with the Arizona Coyotes. “Full of joy!” she captioned a black-and-white photo posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Jessica was overjoyed in the snap — taken by Arizona Coyotes photographer Janelle Etzel of Janelle Rose Photography — as Brad sweetly leaned down towards her growing bump. The pair looked so happy and in love in the gorgeous photo!

The Orville star rocked a fitted black tank top with lace detail to show off her adorable baby bump. She opted to keep her dark hair down in loose curls, on-trend with a small half-pony tail. “Surprise!” Jessica captioned a post on her Instagram story, set to “Beyond” by Leon Bridges. “Don’t wanna get ahead of myself/Feeling things I’ve never felt/It’s kinda hard for me to explain…Brings me to my knees, oh,” Leon croons on the track, perfectly capturing the joyous moment!

Jessica — who is best known for playing hipster Vanessa Abrams on The CW series — and Brad began dating in 2019, taking the relationship public via Instagram. “When your man gets 4 goals… nbd!” she gushed, congratulating the NHL star on a game well-played back in Feb. 2019. Brad originally hails from Belleville, Ontario — about two hours east of Toronto — beginning his career with the NHL in Colorado back in 2003. Since, he’s played for the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks. The couple’s baby-to-be will be baby number two for Brad, who also has one daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Lauren Hunt.

Jessica’s friends congratulated her via Instagram, posting sweet comments on the gorgeous photo. Nina Dobrev gushed, “The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well….figuratively, not literally. It’s still cookin’)” she added with a winky face emoji and several hearts. The Originals star Claire Holt added, “Yayayayayayyyy” while Erin Foster wrote, “Congrats!!! You’ll be an amazing mom!” Orville co-star Kyra Santoro added “OMG!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations” and Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies added “Congratulations!”