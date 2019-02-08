Well, that came out of left field! Paul Wesley is MARRIED! The ‘Vampire Diaries’ alum reportedly said ‘I do’ with girlfriend, Ines de Ramon! Get the details!

Paul Wesley, 36, is officially off the market! The Vampire Diaries alum secretly married a mystery woman by the name of Ines de Ramon, according to E! News on February 8! The actor was photographed walking around New York City’s West Village neighborhood with Ramon on Friday, where both appeared to be wearing bands. Wesley’s ring looked gold, while his reported wife’s ring appeared to be silver. Although the photo was captured from a distance, Ramon appeared to be sporting quite the rock on her ring finger. — a circular diamond of sorts, with thin band surrounding it.

The extremely private couple has yet to directly address their relationship. As you could have guessed, Wesley and Ramon also have yet to walk a red carpet together. However, Wesley did post a photo of his lady love in September, as the two sat in an apartment overlooking festival goers at the Feast of San Gennaro in New York City.

He previously dated model, Phoebe Tonkin before they split in 2017. Congratulations to the happy couple! HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Paul Wesley and did not receive and immediate response.