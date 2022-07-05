Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Rocks Cool Black Overall Shorts With Mom Angelina and Siblings: Pics

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoyed getting ice cream in Rome, Italy with Angelina Jolie and some of her siblings, including sister Zahara, 17, on Tuesday.

By:
July 5, 2022 7:06PM EDT
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
View gallery
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wears Versace shorts as she heads to best buy with a bodyguard. 04 Aug 2019 Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA478405_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taking a break from her directorial duties on set for her new project 'Without Blood', the Hollywood Actress Angelina Jolie enjoys an ice cream out in the eternal city of Rome. Angelina was spotted with her daughters Shiloh, Vivienne, and Zahara during the sweltering heat in the Italian capital after visiting the Historical landmark the Catacombs of St. Callixtus and looked relaxed out with her girls on the family outing. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughters Shiloh spends the day shopping and sightseeing in Rome with a friend on Saturday. They left the hotel where Angelina Jolie is staying while the actress is in town directing her latest project with Slam Hayek, and went shopping and having fun without bodyguards. The next day, Sunday Angelina Jolie went out with daughter Zahara for shopping at Valentino's. Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, showed off her awesome sense of style on July 5, when she was photographed spending time with family in Rome, Italy. The teen wore black overall shorts over a black t-shirt and red and white sneakers as she held an ice cream cone during the outing. She also had her blonde hair pulled up into a high bun and added a black face mask for protection as she walked alongside mom Angelina Jolie, 47, and sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt during her latest outing with her family. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Angelina looked great in a white tank top and tan flared pants with platform sandals as she held her own ice cream cone. She also had her hair pulled back into a lower bun and rocked sunglasses. Zahara wore a black top with quarter sleeves, jeans, and black Converse sneakers.

Shiloh jolie-Pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with her mom Angelina Jolie and sister Zahara. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Shiloh and her family’s latest Italian outing comes after they made headlines for another outing in the gorgeous location just two days ago. The ladies, which also included Shiloh’s sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, were seen shopping at a public market area while looking comfortable and content. They all wore more stylish outfits as they walked alongside each other and felt the warmth of the sun above them.

Angelina’s outfit included a long tan maxi dress while Zahara donned a light blue mini dress. Vivienne wore a black t-shirt and two-shaded black flared jeans. The famous family met up with actress Salma Hayek, who is teaming up with Angelina on the upcoming film Without Blood, which is currently filming in Rome, at one point during the outing, and it looked like a fun time.

When Angelina and her kids aren’t spending time on casual outings, they’re showing up to fancy red carpet events together. The loving parent is known for taking her brood with her to various movie premieres on a regular basis and it’s always nice to see. One of the most recent red carpets events that she and her kids attended was for the Eternals premiere in Oct.

More From Our Partners

ad