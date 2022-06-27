Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Wears Denim Shorts While Shopping With Friends In Rome

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, was seen out and about in Rome, Italy on Saturday (June 25). Shiloh left the hotel where her mom Angelina Jolie is staying and went shopping and sightseeing with a friend. The teenager and her pal weren’t joined by any bodyguards for the excursion, allowing them to have a full day of fun in the Italian city completely free of any supervision.

Shiloh dressed casual in a black zip-up sweatshirt over a white T-shirt with black graphics. She also rocked a pair of denim shorts and red Converse sneakers with white laces. Shiloh protected herself from the coronavirus by wearing a black face mask over her mouth. The teenager had her dirty blonde hair styled in a messy bun.

Angelina, 47, seemed to be busy with work obligations while Shiloh explored Rome with a friend on Saturday. The following day, Angelina had some free time and spent it shopping with her oldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17. The duo was seen coming out of Zara, and Zahara was carrying a large shopping bag with her, while her mom walked out with a Yves Saint Laurent bag on her shoulder.

Shiloh and Zahara are two of Angelina’s three daughters, the other being Vivienne, 13. The Maleficent actress also has three sons: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Knox, 13. Angelina is currently involved in a brutal custody battle with her ex Brad Pitt, 58, who is the father of her six children. The former couple currently share joint custody, a decision that Angelina has been working to overturn.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after over a decade together, citing irreconcilable differences. In an interview with Vogue India in June 2020, Angelina opened up about the split, explaining that the decision was for the “wellbeing” of her children. “It was the right decision,” she said. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”