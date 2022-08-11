Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional Dropping Daughter Zahara, 17, Off at Spelman College: Photo

One proud mama! Angelia Jolie posed with her 17-year-old daughter Zahara at Atlanta's Spelman College ahead of her freshman year.

August 11, 2022 5:36PM EDT
Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie was right by daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt‘s side for her new student orientation at Spelman College. The Oscar winning actress, 46, beamed with pride as she posed next to Zahara, 17, and the school’s Vice-President of Student Affairs Darryl Holloman in photos shared to Holloman’s Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 11. Angelina and her daughter also met with school president Dr. Helene Gayle during the official campus drop-off.

The 17-year-old is set to start her freshman year at the Atlanta-based HBCU (historically black colleges and universities), marking a big move from Los Angeles, CA. The female-only was founded in 1881, originally as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, before becoming Spelman College in 1924.

Following a new student orientation from Aug. 10-15, Zahara will have her official first day of classes on Aug. 17. There’s no word yet on what Zahara plans to major in, however, the school is best known to be a liberal arts college — also suggesting she could follow in her mom and dad Brad Pitt‘s footsteps with a career in film.

Angelina was clearly emotional about the big move in a video captured by Holloman where Dr. Gayle asked how “feels” about becoming a “Spelman mom.” Angelina revealed, “I’m gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet.” The president then comforted her, telling the mom-of-six that there will be “plenty of time to cry” as Ang added she “heard” that “tomorrow’s the big night” and she’s “holding it together.”

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star revealed that Zahara would be heading off to college in early August. The teen was spotted posing with other students from the school, clearly excited about her next chapter. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Angelina captioned the July 31 snap. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she added.

Zahara isn’t the first Jolie-Pitt teen to head off to college: big brother Maddox, 21, has been studying at South Korea’s Yonsei University since 2019.

