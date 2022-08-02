Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Zahara Jolie-Pitt got major support from both of her famous parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, as she prepares to head to Spelman College.

By:
August 2, 2022 10:18AM EDT
angelina jolie zahara
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie leaves the Vatican Museums with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt after a guided tour. 20 Jul 2022 Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA879747_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rome, ITALY - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin's concert for the world premiere of the "Loud Kids Tour" at the "Circo Massimo" in Rome, Italy. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Zahara’s dad, Brad Pitt, was equally as excited for his teenage daughter. At the premiere of his movie Bullet Train on Aug. 1, he gushed over Zahara’s future. “That’s beautiful,” he told People. “It’s really beautiful.”

Angelina announced Zahara’s acceptance into Spelman, a historically Black college, on Aug. 1. She shared a photo of Zahara alongside other Spelman students on Instagram. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Angelina wrote. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Although Angelina and Brad split in 2016 and are still in the midst of finalizing their divorce, they’ve both continued to make it a point to put their six kids first. The pair’s two oldest children, Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18, are both legal adults, while Zahara will join them when she turns 18 in January. Their three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, are 16 and 14 respectively.

Brad has been hard at work promoting Bullet Train over the last several weeks, while Angelina was also filming a new movie in Rome in July. While the actress is often seen out and about with her children, Brad has kept his relationship with the kids out of the public eye since the split. He has made a point not to be photographed with them, opting to keep the relationships private instead. Bullet Train hits theaters on Aug. 5.

More From Our Partners

ad