Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Zahara’s dad, Brad Pitt, was equally as excited for his teenage daughter. At the premiere of his movie Bullet Train on Aug. 1, he gushed over Zahara’s future. “That’s beautiful,” he told People. “It’s really beautiful.”

Angelina announced Zahara’s acceptance into Spelman, a historically Black college, on Aug. 1. She shared a photo of Zahara alongside other Spelman students on Instagram. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Angelina wrote. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Although Angelina and Brad split in 2016 and are still in the midst of finalizing their divorce, they’ve both continued to make it a point to put their six kids first. The pair’s two oldest children, Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18, are both legal adults, while Zahara will join them when she turns 18 in January. Their three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, are 16 and 14 respectively.

Brad has been hard at work promoting Bullet Train over the last several weeks, while Angelina was also filming a new movie in Rome in July. While the actress is often seen out and about with her children, Brad has kept his relationship with the kids out of the public eye since the split. He has made a point not to be photographed with them, opting to keep the relationships private instead. Bullet Train hits theaters on Aug. 5.