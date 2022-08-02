Brad Pitt Stands Out In Bright Neon Green Outfit For ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In L.A.

Who needs a tux when you can wear baggy green pants and mustard-yellow Adidas? Brad Pitt rocked such a look for the premiere of Bullet Train at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (Aug. 1). After having a “pink moment” at previous premieres, Brad, 58, switched it up by going with a mismatched green look. His oversized pants and jacket were a solid fern green, while his shirt mixed in a dab of blue to offer a bit of contrast. What really stood out, though, was the bright yellow Adidas on his feet, each bearing a set of dark red stripes.

When Brad arrived, he sported an orange protective facemask and sunglasses with aquamarine lenses. When he got to the red carpet, Brad ditched the mask and shades before having fun. He joked around with his costar Logan Lerman (who opted for a conventional polo and pair of black slacks) and took photos with his longtime manager, Cynthia Pett-Dante, before joining the rest of the cast and crew for a group photo.

Brad has been using the Bullet Train premieres as colorful fashion shows. When in Paris, Brad dressed in an orange version of his green suit, pairing the linen look with a dark rust shirt (he would later switch to a dark look for the actual event). In Berlin, he wore pink for a Bullet Train photocall. Later for the German premiere, Brad donned a pink shirt with a brown jacket and matching skirt. When asked why he decided to wear this skirt/kilt, Brad said, “The breeze, the breeze.”

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Neon Green Outfits: Photos Of Kim Kardashian & More Paris Hilton Paris Hilton seen in a sparkly fluorescent dress, late night shopping in Soho, NYC - 24 Jan 2022 Brad Pitt arrives at the premiere of "Bullet Train,", at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Bullet Train", Los Angeles, United States - 01 Aug 2022

For the London premiere, Brad dressed in dark colors – a brown shirt and a black blazer – but his chipped tooth drew everyone’s attention. One of his front chompers was missing a piece, and it’s unclear when or how he suffered this dental dilemma. However, Brad didn’t let this ruin his mood and continued to bask in the glow of his new film.

Bullet Train stars Brad as Ladybug, an “unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails,” according to Deadline. However, his latest mission puts him on a “collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train.”

David Leitch directed the film based on the book of the same name by Kotaro Isaka (adapted by Zak Olkewicz). The rest of the cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Masi Oka, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Sandra Bullock, and Zazie Beetz.