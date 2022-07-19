Brad Pitt, 58, Is Having A Pink Moment: ‘Bullet Train’ Star Rocks Double Pink Look To Photocall

It’s not Wednesday yet, but Brad Pitt is wearing pink anyway! The 58-year-old actor has shown that he’s fond of the light color, as he’s been rocking plenty of clothes with it lately. He rocked a pastel pink tracksuit while attending a photocall for his latest movie Bullet Train in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, July 19. He looked happy to celebrate his latest movie’s release.

Brad’s light pink tracksuit did have a few extra colors, with a bright green zipper and a bit of a yellow trim around the collar. He rocked the outfit over a white t-shirt, with a matching pair of slide sneakers, which looked extra comfy. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Star also accessorized with some stylish Aviator sunglasses for the rooftop photoshoot.

Brad also posed alongside his Bullet Train director David Leitch and co-stars Kelly McCormick, Brian Tyree Henry, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. They all looked super fashionable in their outfits for the photocall, ahead of the movie’s August release.

This hasn’t been the only recent pink outfit that Brad has rocked. He had a red-clay-colored shirt with a salmon-pink face mask on as he arrived in Rome to celebrate his twins Knox and Vivienne’s 14th birthday earlier in July. At another event promoting the new movie in Paris, he also had a light pink tee on underneath an orange linen suit, which could be seen better in a selfie that he took with his co-stars.

Aside from his more pastel-colored clothes, Brad has worn some darker looks at red carpet appearances for Bullet Train. When he arrived at the Paris premiere, he rocked a dark gray suit over a lighter t-shirt. It must’ve been a light outfit, because he also used the time to show off some of his moves when he gave a kick on the red carpet.