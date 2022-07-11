Brad Pitt Spotted Arriving In Rome Shortly After Angelina Jolie & Their Kids Take Over The Town: Photos

Brad Pitt is ready for Rome! The 58-year-old actor was photographed at the airport with his guitar in tow, as his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47, and their daughters Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 13, have been vacationing in the town. Brad walked through the airport for the trip on Monday, July 11.

Brad sported a red-clay-colored t-shirt with matching shorts as he carried a guitar case on his back for the trip. He completed his outfit with a white bucket hat and a salmon face mask, dangling off one ear. He accessorized with a silver watch and held a pair of sunglasses, as he made his way through the terminal.

The Fight Club star’s trip to Rome, comes as his ex-wife has been seen out and about with their daughters, going shopping on plenty of occasions, even joining Angelina’s Eternals co-star Salma Hayek while they hit a market on the trip. Most recently, the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress was seen smiling, singing along with her daughter Shiloh at a concert for Eurovision winners Måneskin in the city.

The European vacation comes amid Brad and Angelina’s legal battles post-divorce. The Moneyball star accused his ex-wife of having ill-intentions when she sold her shares in their co-owned Chateau Miraval winery, back in June. “Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” Brad’s attorneys wrote in court documents. “By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt.”

Despite the divorce battles being undoubtedly difficult, a source close to Angelina revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s trying to stay positive. “Angelina is more than confident that she will win in court, but it is incredibly disheartening to hear that Brad has chosen to go down this road,” they said. “It’s upsetting, but Angelina is rising above it because she knows that the truth is on her side.”