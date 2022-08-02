Angelina Jolie ‘Soaking Up’ Time With Zahara Before She Goes To College: It’s An ‘Exciting Time’

Angelina Jolie is going to miss Zahara Jolie-Pitt when the 17-year-old heads off to Spelman college to start her post-secondary life later this month, so the Eternals star is making the most of the time she has left before her eldest daughter flies the nest. “Orientation starts in less than two weeks so Angelina’s just been soaking up the last few days of having Zahara home before she starts this new chapter,” a source close to the Oscar winner tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
The mother-daughter duo are never far apart, so Zahara’s move from Los Angeles to the Atlanta campus of the prestigious liberal arts school will be a big adjustment for them both. “Letting her go is going to be tough for Angelina, they’re so bonded, but she has every confidence that Zahara’s ready for this,” adds the insider. “She’s so smart and so well-adjusted.”
Angelina, 47, announced Zahara’s acceptance into Spelman, a historically Black college, on Aug. 1, by sharing a photo of Zahara alongside other Spelman students on Instagram. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Angelina wrote. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”
And indeed, the superstar is super proud of her girl for getting into the highly rated college, says our source. “It’s not an easy school to get in to, and it was Zahara’s first choice, she worked hard for this, it’s a very happy time and a very proud moment for Angelina as a mom. Angelina didn’t go to college herself, so this is extra exciting, she couldn’t be more thrilled that Zahara’s going to have the college experience. And she’s just bursting with pride that Zahara chose Spelman.”
Zahara also got a shoutout form her dad Brad Pitt, who gushed over her future when he was asked for his reaction to the news she was attending the country’s number one HBCU. “That’s beautiful,” he told People at the premiere of his movie Bullet Train on Aug. 1. “It’s really beautiful.”