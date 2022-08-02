Angelina Jolie ‘Soaking Up’ Time With Zahara Before She Goes To College: It’s An ‘Exciting Time’

Angelina Jolie is going to miss Zahara Jolie-Pitt when the 17-year-old heads off to Spelman college to start her post-secondary life later this month, so the Eternals star is making the most of the time she has left before her eldest daughter flies the nest. “Orientation starts in less than two weeks so Angelina’s just been soaking up the last few days of having Zahara home before she starts this new chapter,” a source close to the Oscar winner tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The mother-daughter duo are never far apart, so Zahara’s move from Los Angeles to the Atlanta campus of the prestigious liberal arts school will be a big adjustment for them both. “Letting her go is going to be tough for Angelina, they’re so bonded, but she has every confidence that Zahara’s ready for this,” adds the insider. “She’s so smart and so well-adjusted.”

Angelina, 47, announced Zahara’s acceptance into Spelman, a historically Black college, on Aug. 1, by sharing a photo of Zahara alongside other Spelman students on Instagram. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Angelina wrote. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

View Related Gallery Zahara Jolie-Pitt Then & Now — Photos Of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Fashionista Daughter Angelina Joile takes her newly adopted daughter Zahara Marley Jolie on a visit to Barnes and Noble Bookshop in Calabassas, Ca just over the hill from reported boyfriend Brad Pitt's Malibu, Ca home The actress who also has an adopted son Maddox, who is cambodian walked around the store carrying Zahara in a baby carrier strapped to her and seemed to be bonding with the 6 month old Ethiopian orphan who she picked up a few weeks ago they weer in the store for over an hour and picked up the latest copy of Newsweek magazine which Zahara seemed to be taking an interest in and the latest copy of the Foreign Affairs booklet Pictured: Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt,Angelina Jolie Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt Ref: SPL638539 200705 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Hollywood actor Brad Pitt holds Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara upon his arrival at Tokyo's international airport at Narita on Sunday Nov. 27, 2005. The actor, along with actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, arrived for the Japan showing of their new movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, scheduled for December 3. Before flying into Japan, Brad Pitt, visiting Pakistan with Angelina Jolie, donated 40 orthopaedic beds to an Islamabad hospital has been struggling to cope with thousands of serious medical cases since the devastating Oct. 8 earthquake in northern Pakistan, according to the UN agency.(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

And indeed, the superstar is super proud of her girl for getting into the highly rated college, says our source. “It’s not an easy school to get in to, and it was Zahara’s first choice, she worked hard for this, it’s a very happy time and a very proud moment for Angelina as a mom. Angelina didn’t go to college herself, so this is extra exciting, she couldn’t be more thrilled that Zahara’s going to have the college experience. And she’s just bursting with pride that Zahara chose Spelman.”

Zahara also got a shoutout form her dad Brad Pitt, who gushed over her future when he was asked for his reaction to the news she was attending the country’s number one HBCU. “That’s beautiful,” he told People at the premiere of his movie Bullet Train on Aug. 1. “It’s really beautiful.”