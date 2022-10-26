‘RHOBH’ Reunion Part 3 Recap: Erika Jayne Accuses Kathy Hilton Of Using Homophobic Slur

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion concluded on Oct. 26 with Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna reuniting for the first time since Kathy’s alleged Aspen “meltdown.” Kathy had previously apologized to sister Kyle Richards for talking badly about her on the trip, but Kathy and Lisa hadn’t settled their feud yet, so there was a lot of drama in this week’s episode. And it all started when Andy Cohen tried to find out why Kathy lost her cool in Aspen.

It obviously began when Lisa ordered Kendall Jenner‘s 818 tequila instead of the brand Kathy invests in, Casa Del Sol. But Kathy said she regretted the way she handled that situation — she even tried saying she wasn’t too upset about it, even though footage showed otherwise — and Lisa apologized. “I’ve been very supportive of Kathy’s tequila,” Lisa said, while admitting that she’s tasted the liquor several times on the show. “So the way that it played out, I’m sorry if it hurt Kathy’s feelings. It was never my intention to do that.”

Things later escalated when the group went to Aspen’s Caribou Club. And while at the reunion, Kathy revealed what really set her off. “I’m thinking, ‘Alright, I want everybody to have fun.’ I go over to the DJ, he’s got headphones, he’s looking down. He doesn’t see me, so I get frustrated.” She said she then approached the manager and said, “‘If I gave you some money would you put some songs on for us, my friends and I, to dance?’ He said, ‘No, no. It’s way too busy in here. Not tonight.'”

After she repeated her request, she said the manager looked really “annoyed” with her. “He looked at me and said, ‘Where are you from?'” she recalled. “I said L.A. He goes, ‘Then go back to L.A.’ So I go, ‘We’re out of here.'”

Kyle told the group that that’s when Kathy confronted her and demanded they all leave the venue immediately. But because of the way Kathy spoke to her, she didn’t want to go.

“Kathy, it’s the way you speak to me,” Kyle explained at the reunion. “You didn’t say, ‘This guy just hurt my feelings, I’m so embarrassed.’ You said, ‘We’re out of here.’ Everybody saw. You looked at me like you’re f***ing leaving now…I’m an adult, you can’t talk to me like that.”

But that’s not all. Erika Jayne then jumped into the conversation and accused Kathy of using a homophobic slur at the club. “I see Kathy coming from the dance floor very upset,” she said. “I say, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong?’ She said, ‘The DJ’s an old f***ing f****t,’ and walked off. That is what happened.”

However, Kathy denied using the gay slur. “I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster,” she said, before adding that she’s “never, ever” used that word. “Nobody else heard that,” Kathy continued, to which Erika replied, “No, you said it to me directly.”

So did she really say it? Andy revealed that there was an investigation by Bravo’s HR department, and ultimately, “it came down to she said, she said,” he explained. “It was inconclusive.”

And then when it came to Lisa’s “meltdown” allegations, Kathy denied those, too. She said she never called her co-stars “stupid,” “useless” and “pieces of s**t.” She even tried saying that a text she sent Lisa — the same text that Lisa posted on IG — never existed. She basically deleted it and tried saying that Lisa faked the text, but when Andy looked at Lisa’s phone, the text was still there. (Major fail, Kathy.)

Kathy then accused Lisa of confronting her on camera to save her job on the show. “You did it on camera because your contract was coming up and you needed some drama because you fight with everybody. You drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show, what you did to my sister [Kim Richards], you’ve had problems with everybody. With Camille Grammer, I mean the list can go on and on. And then saying you’ve been bullied? You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it. You’re mean and you don’t tell the truth,” Kathy told Lisa.

When Andy asked what it would take for Lisa to let the “meltdown” go, she said she’d move on for Kyle’s sake. “I let it go right here and now,” Lisa said to the group. “I will absolve myself from it from this day forward. I guarantee you that. And I wish you only the best, I really do.”

Through tears, Kyle said, “I feel very put in the middle of this whole situation. Obviously my sister’s my sister. My feelings were very hurt. I feel like I always get the blame for things in my family like the thing at Kemo Sabe. I didn’t f***ing do anything and then when this whole thing came out it just made it worse and set us back. The only one it hurts is me, I’m the one who gets f***ed.”

Kyle further said she wanted to “end up in a better place here with [Kathy] than when she came,” but Kathy wasn’t very interested in making things right in that moment. “I don’t want to talk about it,” she said.

When Kyle demanded Kathy tell her why she was so upset, Kathy told Kyle, “Because you’re acting like a martyr like it’s just you and that’s not fair to me.”

Finally, while exiting the set, Kathy called the reunion a “nightmare”, while Kyle kept crying on the couch. “I really can’t sit here right now. I can’t do a fake toast,” Kyle said at the end of the episode.