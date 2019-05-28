‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Comes Face-To-Face With Kim Richards At Kyle’s Halloween Party

Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards had another go at it during the May 28 episode of ‘RHOBH’, when Lisa — dressed as Erika Jayne — told Kim she was ‘cu**y’ for returning her bunny.

Kyle Richards threw an epic Halloween-themed party for her daughter’s 30th birthday, during the May 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but things quickly turned sour when Lisa Rinna was ambushed by Kim Richards. While the two crossed paths earlier this season, this was the first time they truly spoke to each other in a really long time — probably since Kim returned Lisa’s bunny during the Season 7 reunion special. And based on Lisa’s behavior at the party, she’s been holding a grudge ever since.

First, when Kim walked into the party, she exchanged pleasantries with Lisa Rinna, but Lisa, who was dressed as Erika Jayne, put on her sunglasses and acted too cool for a hug. Then, when the group of ladies gathered together for a group picture, Lisa stood off to the side and directed her middle finger as her co-stars. Kim felt like it was directed at her, and it probably was because Lisa then started role playing as Erika and told Kim that it was really “cunty” for her to return the bunny to Lisa nearly two years ago. Kim didn’t really say anything other than how awkward that moment was. And most of the ladies agreed.

However, while discussing the incident a bit later, Denise Richards came in and tried defending Lisa by saying how hurt her feelings were when Kim returned the stuffed bunny. But since Denise wasn’t there when it actually happened, Kyle and Kim basically asked her to mind her own business.

But something that Denise said must have rocked Kim because just a few moments later, she approached Lisa and asked if they could talk one-on-one. Lisa agreed and they both asked for an apology for their past behavior. Lisa agreed that she shouldn’t have called Kim out during the photo-op at the party, and Kim sort of apologized for the bunny incident (but not really). Either way, they agreed to finally put the past in the past and move forward in hopes of becoming friends again. They even hugged it out, so there definitely seems to be some hope for them.

