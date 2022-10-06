‘RHOBH’ Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back At ‘Bully’ Lisa Rinna, Says She ‘Drove LVP Off The Show’

The trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion is here and it’s full of drama, tears, and insults. One touchy discussion covered the drama between Kathy Hilton, 63, and Lisa Rinna, 59, that resulted after the latter brought an alleged off-camera rant by Kathy to the spotlight. “Baby you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up,” the socialite alleged. Lisa, however, stuck to her story and claimed she was being “abused by Kathy Hilton.”

Kathy also accused Lisa of starting drama with everyone possible. “You fight with everybody,” Kathy complained to Lisa as she sat across from her. “What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on.” She later added, “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

The boiling hot drama between the two reality stars resulted from the above-mentioned off-camera tirade by Kathy that Lisa relayed to Bravo cameras during the group’s outing to Kyle Richards‘ Aspen home later in the season. The Rinna Beauty founder claimed Kathy had an “absolute meltdown” and vowed to “destroy” Kyle, who is her sister, and her family. “Kathy starts screaming about everything. And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m gonna take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f—king ruin you all,” Lisa alleged during the shocking episode.

Meanwhile, Kyle, 53, was left broken-hearted following the nasty situation. “I need to end up in a better place here with her than when she came,” she said during the reunion with tears pouring down her face and a tissue in her hand. Kathy’s face remained emotionless after hearing her sister’s plea.

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung Minkoff were also present for the reunion, with Diana Jenkins videoing in remotely due to her positive COVID-19 diagnosis. There was plenty of drama to go around them as well: Erika’s controversial $750,000 earrings she was forced to give up amid her estranged husband’s ongoing legal battles, the controversial way Crystal’s eating disorder was addressed on the show, and so much more.

The drama grew so intense that a sobbing Kyle asked host and Bravo producer Andy Cohen if she could be dismissed from the reunion. “I’m really not okay right now. I don’t want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?” she asked.

Erika and Andy both teased the juicy reunion in a September episode of Watch What Happens Live. “It was really trying,” Erika recalled. “And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us.”

Meanwhile, Andy revealed the emotions ran so high that the ladies didn’t stick around for a group photo together afterward. “That was a first,” he revealed. “And I didn’t even kind of push it. I think when you see…you will see why.”

Fans can see why when the first portion of the three-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion airs on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 12.