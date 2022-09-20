Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’

Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”

Then, Jon wanted Howard to clarify the price of the extravagant gift. “And then I can’t quite get are they $750K earrings, or is it $750K per earring?” he asked the host, to which Howard replied, “I don’t know!” At the end of the clip, the 51-year-old gave Howard a stern look and said, “give them back!”

Although Erika has not yet responded to Jon’s remarks as of this writing, she has, however, already returned the now-famous earrings. In June, the “XXPEN$IVE” singer was ordered to hand over the expensive jewels by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell, according to PEOPLE. The decision came after the judge ruled that Tom had allegedly purchased the earrings “with money that was supposed to go to his clients.” During the Sept. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Erika revealed that she turned the earrings over. “I was asked to turn them over and I complied, as I’ve complied with everything from the beginning,” she said. “They are in a third-party trust and the bankruptcy trustee I believe has them.”

Jon and Howard’s conversation about all things Real Housewives began when the Emmy-winner revealed that he and his girlfriend, Anna Osceola, 34, watch several of the show’s franchises together. “When Anna and I are cooking dinner there’s a little ritual that happens where it’s either we watch Beat Bobby Flay… and sometimes there will be a Real Housewives watching,” Jon said. Before revealing that at first he “resisted” watching the hit Bravo shows, he told Howard that he is “fascinated by it.” He also said, “I thought it was the low-hanging fruit, the lowest common denominator.”

But of course, like the rest of us, Jon just cannot resist his weekly dose of Lisa Rinna and the rest of the gang! When asked if he only watched RHOBH, Jon revealed that he also watched a few other of the franchises. “I watch that one because that one’s on now,” he said before adding, “but the one that got me started – the first hit of the pipe – [was] New Jersey.” He said that he first began his Bravo journey with RHONJ before moving onto RHONY, and finally with RHOBH.