‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Blasts ‘Dumb’ Co-Stars During Fight Over Her $750K Earrings

The Sept. 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed Erika Jayne going off on her co-stars after they accused her of not showing compassion for the “potential” victims allegedly robbed of settlement money by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. During the ladies’ trip to Aspen, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff took issue with Erika for not handing over a pair of $750K earrings Tom purchased for her 15 years ago. They said that even if the earrings weren’t bought with stolen money, Erika should want to donate them in an effort to help the “potential” victims. Erika didn’t agree, and Kyle Richards felt the need to jump into the conversation after Erika started saying that the victims could be lying about having their money stolen from them. “You can’t say that!” Kyle yelled.

Erika has shown her true colors this episode. Those crocodile tears at the reunion claiming she felt bad for the victims now that liquor in her system has her exposing her true authentic self. Erika: “ I don’t give a fuck about anyone else but me.” #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/MLo105iyPT — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) September 8, 2022

“Why am I catching the sins of somebody that I divorced?” Erika asked before Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins started escorting her out of their Aspen rental home. Lisa really didn’t want Erika to say anything she’d soon regret, but it might have been too late for that. “I’m not fucking caving into some s**t. Caving ‘cause people think I should feel some way. Let it play out in the court of law!”, she yelled. Erika also argued that she shouldn’t have to “take responsibility” for “s*** I didn’t do”. She then told her co-stars, “I pray to God your f***ing s*** doesn’t end up like mine.”

Lisa then urged Erika to leave the cabin, saying, “Let’s go!” But before leaving the house, Erika said she would have stayed all night to “fight with these f***ing bitches”. And once outside, she yelled, “F*** you all! What about the facts, dumb f***s?”

#RHOBH Kyle can't keep defending Erika if her true colors become too obvious. 📸: Instagram stories kylerichards18 pic.twitter.com/DtiNkobSJn — 👄👠👗 Lizzi's Unfiltered TV Juice 👗👠👄 (@LizTVLiz1) September 7, 2022

In December 2020, Tom, 83, and Erika were sued by Edelson PC for allegedly embezzling funds meant for the families affected by 2018’s Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash. Erika, who filed for divorce from Tom in Nov. 2020, denied the charges against her and was eventually dismissed from the fraud lawsuit. She also maintains that she had no knowledge of Tom’s alleged wrongdoings, and in August 2022, a judge found she had no “actual knowledge” of Tom’s alleged crimes.

