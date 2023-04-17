Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized As He Undergoes More Tests Following ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx isn't out of the woods yet, as a new report claims the actor's doctors are keeping him in the hospital while they run tests to determine the cause of his April 11 health scare.

April 17, 2023 3:25PM EDT
Jamie Foxx
Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrive for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. Arrivals - 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
American actress Corinne Foxx and father/American actor Jamie Foxx arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of 'Below The Belt' held at the Directors Guild of America Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California, United States.Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of 'Below The Belt', Directors Guild of America Theater Complex, Los Angeles, California, United States - 02 Oct 2022
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon arriving to the US premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, CA on November 14, 2022. © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 14 Nov 2022 Pictured: Corinne Foxx. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917914_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in the hospital nearly a week after his April 11 health scare. CNN claims the 55-year-old actor is having tests run in the Georgia medical facility he was admitted to last week, as doctors are “still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” according to a source. PEOPLE has also confirmed this news.

Jamie, who’s been in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, was taken to the hospital last Tuesday, but was not transported in an emergency vehicle and the health scare did not occur while he was on set. And on Friday, April 14, a source told PEOPLE that Jamie was improving, while continuing to recover in the hospital.

Jamie’s daughter Corinne, 29, was the one to let fans know about her dad’s health condition on Wednesday, April 12, when she revealed that he’d sustained “a medical complication” the previous day. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a statement on behalf of Jamie’s family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement read.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Jamie’s team for comments, but we have yet to receive any responses. Jamie’s former co-stars and friends, however, have been releasing statements and showing their support. In fact, Kerry Washington, who played Jamie’s on-screen wife in two movies, 2004’s Ray, and 2012’s Django Unchained, shared a message for the actor via Instagram on April 13. She posted a throwback photo of herself and Jamie at a Hollywood event, alongside a message dedicated to the Oscar winner. “@iamjamiefoxxappreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.”

