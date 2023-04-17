Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized As He Undergoes More Tests Following ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in the hospital nearly a week after his April 11 health scare. CNN claims the 55-year-old actor is having tests run in the Georgia medical facility he was admitted to last week, as doctors are “still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” according to a source. PEOPLE has also confirmed this news.

Jamie, who’s been in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, was taken to the hospital last Tuesday, but was not transported in an emergency vehicle and the health scare did not occur while he was on set. And on Friday, April 14, a source told PEOPLE that Jamie was improving, while continuing to recover in the hospital.

Jamie’s daughter Corinne, 29, was the one to let fans know about her dad’s health condition on Wednesday, April 12, when she revealed that he’d sustained “a medical complication” the previous day. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a statement on behalf of Jamie’s family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement read.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Jamie’s team for comments, but we have yet to receive any responses. Jamie’s former co-stars and friends, however, have been releasing statements and showing their support. In fact, Kerry Washington, who played Jamie’s on-screen wife in two movies, 2004’s Ray, and 2012’s Django Unchained, shared a message for the actor via Instagram on April 13. She posted a throwback photo of herself and Jamie at a Hollywood event, alongside a message dedicated to the Oscar winner. “@iamjamiefoxxappreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.”