Kevin Hart Says Jamie Foxx’s Health Has Shown A ‘Lot Of Progression’ Since Hospitalization

Kevin Hart, 43, gave the public an update on Jamie Foxx‘s health on Tuesday. The comedian revealed that the 55-year-old actor has been “getting better” since he’s been in the hospital for a “medical complication,” in a new interview on the Impaulsive podcast. His comments come three weeks after Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad’s hospitalization.

“I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” Kevin told hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. “I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.”

Kevin went on to send his “love, synergy, and energy” to Jamie and said he is someone who is “needed” and “necessary” in this world. “I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that because there’s been an outcry and outpour in his regard, and I can only hope that it continues,” he explained.

Kevin’s words come after many of Jamie’s friends, including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, and Steve Harvey have shown public support since it was announced he was having health issues. Jamie also broke his silence in an Instagram post that read, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” Once the post went public, it didn’t take long for other celebrities to respond with well wishes.

“I’m sending love to you every single day,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote. “You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it ❤️,” Ansel Elgort also added. Jeremy Renner, who recently encountered his own health battle after an accident earlier this year, also shared a comment. “Sending you strength and love ❤️,” it read.