Jamie Foxx’s Longtime Friends Ask For Prayers As He Remains Hospitalized After Medical Incident

Jamie Foxx‘s longtime friend, Charles Alston (better known as “Charlie Mack” or “Mr. Philadelphia”) has sent a plea for prayers and well wishes for Jamie, 55, who has been hospitalized since April 11. “Good morning IG, I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!!” the hip-hop musician began in his May 1 Instagram post, which can be seen below. “We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!!”

“We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!!” he continued, before asking for “mercy” from “Allah The Creator of the Heavens & Earth”. Charles added, “Oh Allah I come before you yet once again humbly asking please heal & restore our brotha @iamjamiefoxx stronger & better than before!!! I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle.”

The plea for help may come as a shock to some fans, as Jamie’s other pal Nick Cannon made it seem like Jamie was on the mend when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight on April 23. “Man, I’m praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother,” he said. “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.” Although he did not go into more detail about the “favor”, it sounded like Nick had spoken to Jamie directly about it.

“I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing,” he noted. “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

Plus, before the father of 12’s interview, a source told the outlet that Jamie was “healing” and “feels the love from everyone.”

Jamie’s 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, is the person who let the public know about his hospitalization. “From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” her April 12 Instagram post read. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.” She has not shared an update since.

Following the news of his hospitalization, Kerry Washington, who has played Jamie’s wife in two films — 2004’s Ray, and 2012’s Django Unchained — sent her love to him. “A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the pair.