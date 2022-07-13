Cameron Diaz, 49, Is Still Hoping To Have A 2nd Baby With Benji Madden: They’d ‘Love A Boy’

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are reportedly looking to expand their family. A source close to the couple revealed that they’re thinking about having another child, according to Us Weekly. Cameron, 49, and Benji, 43, are supposedly looking at their options for their second child, after having their daughter Raddix, 2, in December 2019.

The source revealed that the pair have “discussed” another baby and “have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now.” The insider told Us Weekly that the Good Charlotte rocker has long dreamed of having a bunch of kids. “Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter,” they told the outlet.

After Raddix’s easy birth, Benji and Cameron have their eyes on a baby boy, but are open to anything. “They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby,” the source said.”The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did.”

View Related Gallery Cameron Diaz Then & Now: See The Actress Upon News She's Coming Out Of Retirement American actress Cameron Diaz is pictured after her arrival in Cannes to promote her film "The Mask," directed by Chuck Russell, during the 47th International Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 1994. (AP Photo/Rhonda Birndorf) THE MASK, Cameron Diaz, 1994, ©New Line Cinema/Everett Collection

Cameron had Raddix five years after announcing her retirement from acting in 2014. While her hiatus came to an end. While she’s announced that she’s coming out of retirement to co-star alongside Jamie Foxx in Back in Action, the actress clearly loves being a mom! She’s been seen out and about with her baby girl on plenty of occasions, and the mommy-daughter duo definitely love having their bonding time together.

Cameron opened up about how she loves being a mom during a 2021 interview with Kevin Hart. “Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it’s all about her needs,” she said. “[To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”