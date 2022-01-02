Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Seen In Rare Photos For Shopping Date Without Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz & husband Benji Madden took a rare trip out in public for some retail therapy right before NYE. See the pics here!

The couple that shops together, stays together! Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden were spotted getting in some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive in the tony neighborhood of Beverly Hills on December 30. The 49-year-old former actress and the Good Charlotte musician, 42, who normally keep their lives extremely private and low-key, looked to be enjoying the rare outing together. Notably absent was their daughter, Raddix, whom they welcomed in December 2019.

The Sweetest Thing star definitely kept a low-profile as she rocked a dark trench coat, matching fedora and protective face mask. She swept her trademark blonde tresses up in a loose bun and went virtually makeup free. Completing the casual look was a pair of faded denim jeans and yellow sneakers. Benji co-signed the dressed down attire, as he donned a black hoodie, dark pants and black shoes.

The couple wed in January 2015 after nearly a year of dating. A year later, Cameron revealed to Andy Cohen that she and Benji had an instant connection when they met. “It was one of those things where everyone tells you, ‘You just know when you know,’” she said. “I was like, ‘What does that mean? Oh, I get it. You just know when you know.’ Like, you’re my husband.” Last September, she echoed the sentiment during her appearance on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before’,” she said. “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life’.”

It’s clear Benji is just as smitten, as he penned a sweet birthday message for his wife when she turned 49 on Monday, Aug. 30. Alongside the post of one of his paintings, Benji wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you. What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you.”