Cameron Diaz Details How She Cooks For & Wakes Up Daughter Raddix, 1, Every Day After Retiring

Cameron Diaz opened up in a candid interview and dished all about her experiences with motherhood and raising her 20-month-old daughter, Raddix.

Cameron Diaz may not be a single mom who works two jobs, but she definitely works hard to raise daughter Raddix, 1. The Mask star revealed that she cooks all the time for her daughter, whom she welcomed with husband Benji Madden, 42, in Dec. 2019, during an episode of Kevin Hart‘s talk show, Hart to Heart.

“Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it’s all about her needs,” the 45-year-old star told Kevin. “I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We’re a total tag-team.”

“Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” the There’s Something About Mary star continued. “[To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress also thinks that parents who raise their kids without hired help are “superheroes.” Cameron said her “heart goes out” to parents who cannot afford the luxury of a nanny and admitted she would not be able to cope with raising her daughter without hired help.

Thankfully for the blonde beauty, she has more time now than ever after to spend with family after she retired from acting in 2018. Her last acting credit was in the 2014 remake of Annie, in which she starred as Miss Hannigan. And although she stepped away from the big screen long before she welcomed her baby daughter, she further solidified her plans to stay out of the industry earlier this year in February.

“Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to,” Cameron admitted on the Quarantined With Bruce podcast. “But will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe, never say never. But I couldn’t imagine being a mom now where I’m at as a mother, with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.”