Interview

Cameron Diaz Reveals Whether She’ll Ever Return To Acting After Having Baby Girl Raddix

Seven years after the release of her last film, Cameron Diaz confirmed that she still has no plans to return to the big screen.

Cameron Diaz, 48, retired from acting long before she welcomed her baby daughter, Raddix, but being a mom has further solidified her plans to stay out of the industry. “Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to,” Cameron admitted on the Quarantined With Bruce podcast. “But will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe, never say never. But I couldn’t imagine being a mom now where I’m at as a mother, with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.”

In December 2019, Cameron and her husband, Benji Madden, secretly welcomed their little girl. Since then, they have completely kept her out of the public eye, much like most of their relationship. In a 2020 interview, Cameron reiterated her feelings about potentially returning to the big screen in an interview with Naomi Campbell.
Cameron Diaz in a grey blazer on the red carpet. (AP)

“I never say never to anything, first off, but I feel really resolved,” she told the supermodel. “There’s no part of me that’s like…I gotta get back in front of the camera [or] I gotta go act! I don’t feel that way. That’s not to say I won’t some day, but I’m really resolved where I’m at right now.” Cameron’s last role was as Mrs. Hannigan in the adaptation of Annie, which came out in 2014.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden out and about. (MEGA)

Just because Cameron isn’t acting doesn’t mean she isn’t staying busy, though. The proud mom created her vegan wine brand, Avaline, and released it in 2020. Plus, she’s very dedicated to her daughter. “I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child, and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be,” she gushed on Quarantined with Bruce. “It’s such a blessing. It’s completely privileged and I’m just really, really grateful. It really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far.”