See Message

Benji Madden Pens Sweet Birthday Message For ‘Beautiful’ Wife Cameron Diaz As She Turns 49

benji madden and cameron diaz
Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz & hubby Benji Madden make a rare public appearance as they wait around for a table at Sugarfish sushi in Beverly Hills. 11 Jul 2019 Pictured: Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA464459_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Apr 2018 WEARING JENNY PACKHAM SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *8613781ag AND TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz & hubby Benji Madden make a rare public appearance as they wait around for a table at Sugarfish sushi in Beverly Hills. 11 Jul 2019 Pictured: Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA464459_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden out and about, Los Angeles, America - 28 Oct 2015 Cameron Diaz bring husband Benji Madden along while getting her hair done at Meche Salon View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Alongside a painting, Benji Madden paid tribute to his ‘true blue’ wife Cameron Diaz for her 49th birthday. Read the sweet message.

Benji Madden penned a sweet birthday message for wife Cameron Diaz as she turned 49 on Monday, Aug. 30. The Good Charlotte musician, 42, shared an image of one of his paintings of a blonde figure (presumably his actress wife) on Instagram and reflected on how lucky he was to have his “beautiful” partner.

“Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you,” Benji wrote. “what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you.”

The couple wed in January 2015 after nearly a year of dating. In December 2019, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Raddix, 1. While the coupling initially came as a surprise to fans, Cameron told Andy Cohen in a 2016 radio interview that she and her husband had an instant connection when they met. “It was one of those things where everyone tells you, ‘You just know when you know,'” she said. “I was like, ‘What does that mean? Oh, I get it. You just know when you know.’ Like, you’re my husband.”

cameron diaz and benji madden
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Cameron Diaz -- Photos Of The 'Charlie's Angels' Star & Now Retired Actress

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Doting mom Cameron Diaz has her hands full while exiting a private home after taking her cute baby girl to swim class. Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress and mom Cameron Diaz looks chic in an all-black ensemble for a visit to her physical therapist in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Retired actress Cameron Diaz stops by paper source for a couple of cards in Studio City. The mother of one and wife of Benji Madden was seen applying some Hand sanitizer to her hands after removing a rubber glove before hopping into her car. 19 Jun 2020 Pictured: Cameron Diaz. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682256_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

That same year, the actress told Harper’s Bazaar that she did not intend to every marry until she met Benji. “It opened me up in different ways,” Cameron said of her marriage. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”

It’s clear that the love is mutual. On Mother’s Day this year, Benji paid tribute to his wife on Instagram with another painting of his that featured a parent and child. “My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD,” he wrote. “@camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light. Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy.”