Cameron Diaz Recreates Hilarious ‘There’s Something About Mary’ Hair Gel Moment In New Video

Cameron Diaz, 49, brought her fans back to 1998 when the actress posted a video on Instagram on May 3, spoofing the hilarious and infamous hair gel scene from her iconic film There’s Something About Mary! The video, which is an advertisement for the wine that she founded called Avaline, was shared with her 9.3 million followers and features comedian Benito Skinner, 27. He plays the role of a gay friend that arrives at her house for dinner with his bangs pasted up with “hair gel” like in that scene from the movie.

The video starts off with Benito riding in the passenger seat of a car that is driven by, what is assumed to be, his partner. As they are riding along, he says, “Oh my god, Terry, We are literally going to Cameron Diaz’s house for dinner. I am so nervous,” before the camera pans down to show boxes of Avaline wine in his lap, which is the brand that Cameron launched in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He then asks his partner, who is driving the car, “Do you think it’s weird to bring someone’s own wine brand to their house for dinner?”

In the next scene, Cameron is seated on the couch at home. She is flipping through her phone and looking at photos from There’s Something About Mary, which also starred Ben Stiller, 56. When the doorbell rings, Cameron says to herself, “Oooh! They’re here, I love gay guys.” She then answers the door and is greeted by Benito and his partner. She looks horrified, as Benito is dressed like Cameron’s character from the movie and has his bangs pasted up – just like she did after getting into a sticky situation with Ben in the film.

Cameron shrugs her shoulders and throws her head down. When she comes up, she looks exactly like her character Mary did in the movie. She, too, has her bangs glued up with (cough cough) “hair gel.” The last scene of the video is of Cameron and her bestie Benito cracking open her beverage and pounding it, both with glued-up bangs. Sadly, her return to acting was brief. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Cameron retired from acting several years ago and now focuses on her wine and her marriage to Benji Madden, 43.