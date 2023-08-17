Jamie Foxx ‘Finally Feeling Like Himself’ Again 4 Months After Mysterious Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx is assuring everyone that he’s feeling better than ever in his latest update. The 55-year-old Ray actor posted a series of Instagram photos on August 16 and penned a heartfelt message to his fans about their support as he dealt with his mysterious health issue. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers…” his post began.

Jamie continued, “I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.” The Django Unchained star looked healthy and relaxed in the latest photos.

It’s been 4 months since Jamie was hospitalized for a “medical complication,” according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. After “quick action and care,” Jamie was “already on his way to recovery.” Soon after the news broke, celebrities like Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, and LeBron James sent their love and support to the actor via social media.

After several weeks of no official news from the family, which sparked speculation about Jamie’s true condition, Jamie broke his silence via Instagram. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote. At the time, Jamie didn’t provide an update on his health. A false claim about Jamie being hospitalized after a COVID vaccination went viral, and his reps slammed the “completely inaccurate” claim publicly to NBC News.

Jamie made his official return to Instagram when he posted a video on July 22. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever, go through, Jamie said. He addressed the fact that there had been scarce updates about his medical status. “I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” he admitted. He went on to say that he “didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.” The actor credited his sister and daughter for saving his life.

In recent weeks, Jamie has been trying to get his life back to normal. He was spotted playing pickleball with Olympian Casey Patterson in early August. Jamie has not disclosed further details about the exact specifics of his “medical complication.” If he wants to, he’ll do so on his own terms.