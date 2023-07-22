Jamie Foxx Says He ‘Went To Hell & Back’ In 1st Video Since Medical Issues: ‘It Was Tough’

Jamie Foxx, 55, shared more details about the “medical complication” that left him hospitalized in April in an Instagram video on July 22. The Beat Shazam star filmed himself speaking to fans, where he began by thanking everyone for their love and support. Although he did not get into the specifics of what landed him in the hospital, he did say that he was “sick,” and shut down rumors that he was left “blind” or “paralyzed.”

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Jamie admitted. “I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Jamie gave a special shoutout to his daughter and his sister for helping him through the difficult time, and for keeping the details about his condition “airtight” as he recovered. He said they “saved [his] life” as they assisted in his recovery. The actor also added, “I went to hell and back. My road to recovery also had some potholes, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work. I wanna thank the people that let me work and say I love everybody and I love all the love that I got.”

Jamie was first hospitalized for a “medical complication” on Apr. 12, per an official statement shared via his daughter Corinne Foxx’s social media account. “From the Foxx family. We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the statement read.

Exactly one month later, on May 12, Corinne again addressed the incident, insisting that the actor had been out of the hospital “for weeks,” despite vaarious reports that his health was declining. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

On May 15, TMZ reported that Jamie had begun physical therapy at a rehab center in Chicago. Corinne has visited her famous father at the physical rehab center several times since he’s been there. Jamie’s friend and management team member, Dave Brown, was also present to check in on the Oscar winner’s recovery.

In early July, Jamie was seen out in public for the first time when fans caught him riding on a boat in Chicago. He has since been seen playing golf and has even gotten back to work, per an Instagram post on July 19.