Jamie Foxx Looks Fit Playing Golf In New Video From After His Heath Scare: Watch

Jamie Foxx, 55, showed fans that he is doing much better following his hospitalization for a mysterious illness in April, as the beloved actor and comedian was spotted playing Topgolf in Naperville, Ill. over the weekend on Saturday, July 8. In video obtained from his 11 p.m. outing, which can be seen below and was originally obtained by TMZ, Jamie looked strong and healthy as he dropped his golf club into its stand and walked back to a friend waiting for him at a high-top table. This is the second known video taken of the star after his hospitalization.



“He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good,” an eyewitness told TMZ. “He was just regular Jamie.” They also noted that he had a spectacular swing and even beat the group with whom he was playing. The Topgolf spot is reportedly located near the rehab facility at which he had been regaining his strength following his medical incident.

Jamie was also spotted on a boat cruise in Chicago on July 9. In the video, which can be viewed HERE, Jamie appeared to be in a chipper mood as he waved at fans who saw him from shore. He also flashed a peace sign and showed no signs of weakness. The boat ride served as the first time the Django Unchained star had been spotted in public since his mystery illness was reported by his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne.

Following the boat sighting, Jamie took to Twitter to share a message of gratitude. “Boat life,” he wrote with a fox emoji. “Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!” The tweet marked the first time Jamie posted on Twitter since March 14. Previously, the star took to Instagram to let fans know he was alert. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote alongside a heart, praising hands, and fox emojis on May 3.

Just a day before his appearance in Chicago, Jamie’s pal and They Cloned Tyrone co-star said he was “all good” while chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada. “So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all,” he added.

Jamie’s hospitalization was originally announced by his daughter Corinne on April 12 via Instagram. “From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she stated. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.”

She shared a second note when reports said the Academy Award-winning actor was “preparing for the worst.” She wrote, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.” Corinne continued, “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” It is still not known to the public what happened to Jamie to cause his hospitalization.