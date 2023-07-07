John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is ‘All Good’ As He Reveals New Health Update Amid Mystery Illness

Nearly three months after Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized for an unknown “medical complication”, his friend, actor John Boyega, 31, has given a promising update on his health. “He’s all good. He’s all good,” John told Entertainment Tonight Canada on Friday, July 7. “So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all,” he added.

“Giving people space to heal how they need to do,” actress Teyonah Parris added. Jamie, John, and Teyonah co-starred in The Cloned Tyrone, an action-comedy film that debuts on July 21. John said Jamie gave the entire cast and crew free entertainment on set. “We got three stand up shows that you would normally pay $29.99 for. He gave us that for free, he played the piano, you know, sang some songs, all of that. I don’t need to ever go to one of these shows again,” John playfully recalled to ET.

John previously said he had no clue how Jamie is recovering. “No, nobody’s spoken to Jamie. So we’ll see him when we see him and we wish him all the good health and make sure that he just recovers in the right way,” John told Extra at the American Black Film Festival in Miami on June 14. “He’s a huge inspiration and we miss him a lot. We miss you, man.”

John’s latest report on the beloved Django Unchained star came after a person close to his Back in Action co-star, Cameron Diaz, 50, revealed she had no idea how Jamie was healing. Jamie got sick while the upcoming Netflix film was still in production, and Cameron was back on set just days after Jamie’s April 11 hospitalization.“She wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet,” an insider told PEOPLE on Tuesday, June 27. “One day they were working together, and the next he was just gone,” the insider added. It’s not clear if Jamie had any more scenes to film when he got sick.

Following the report, a person in the know with Jamie said he is “working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself,” per PEOPLE. “He has the tightest circle around him,” they added, potentially commenting on why Cameron may have been left out of the loop.

Jamie’s hospitalization was announced by his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, via an April 12 Instagram post. “From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she announced. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.”

Following several opposing reports about his health, Jamie broke his silence regarding his hospitalization on May 3 by sharing a short Instagram message. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote alongside a heart, praising hands, and fox emoji.

About a week later, his daughter took to social media once again to give an update on Jamie’s recovery. Responding to a report that the Academy Award-winning actor was “preparing for the worst,” she wrote, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.” She added, “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”