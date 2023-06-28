Jamie Foxx Surrounded By ‘Tightest Circle’ Of Loved Ones Amid Recovery From Mystery Illness: Report

Jamie Foxx, 55, is reportedly recovering with the help and support of his nearest and dearest after his hospitalization in April and amid his recovery. “He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself,” an insider shared with PEOPLE for a Wednesday, June 28 report. Still, “He has the tightest circle around him,” they noted. Jamie was hospitalized April 11 for what was described by his daughter Corinne Foxx as a “medical complication,” putting a halt to his work on Back In Action with Cameron Diaz, 50.

While it was later determined that Jamie had been released from the hospital and was receiving treatment at a highly rated Chicago rehabilitation facility, very little else is known about the mystery illness that rocked the entertainment industry. Even his co-star Cameron is reportedly still in the dark as to exactly what went wrong with the Oscar winner‘s health.

“She wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet,” a source close to the Atlanta-based film told PEOPLE on Tuesday, June 27. The source noted that “one day they were working together, and the next he was just gone,” and explained that the Charlie’s Angels actress is “shocked and saddened by Jamie’s health crisis.”

Still, the Gangs Of New York star reportedly returned to the set for work on Back in Action in the days following his hospitalization. A slew of stars has since voiced concern and support for the Ray actor, including Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, John Boyega, Kerry Washington, and Nick Cannon, among many others.

Meanwhile, Corinne appeared to downplay the potential seriousness of the medical incident on multiple occasions. On May 12, she took to Instagram stories to write, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” Additionally, Fox network announced on May 15 that Jamie and Corinne would be co-hosting We Are Family, a game show expected to debut in 2024.