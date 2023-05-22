Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Visits Him At Chicago Rehab Center One Month After ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, was spotted back at the same rehab facility she visited in Chicago last week over the weekend of May 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The brunette beauty was at the center seemingly visiting her father, who was released from his hospitalization sometime at the end of April. While making sure that her 55-year-old dad was recuperating well at the physical rehab center, Corinne rocked a black cropped long-sleeve shirt and what appeared to be the same blue jeans she wore a few days prior.

The 29-year-old tied the look together with open-toe black sandals, black sunglasses, and a chic black tote bag. She opted to tie her golden-brown tresses in an elegant updo, as she was spotted getting into her vehicle over the weekend. In addition to Corinne, Jamie’s friend and management team member, Dave Brown, was also present to check in on the Oscar winner’s recovery.

As previously mentioned, the Beat Shazam star was spotted at a Chicago rehab facility on Thursday, just three days after TMZ reported that her father was receiving physical therapy treatment for his mysterious illness. The outlet’s sources claimed that the Ray star has been at the facility since the end of April, which lines up with the timeline that Corinne’s shared of when her dad was released from his hospitalization. In addition, other sources told the tabloid that Jamie is “recovering well.”

When Corinne visited her dad last week, she sported a nearly identical look (see photos here) that featured high-waisted denim pants and a black shirt paired with a cropped black cardigan. Also in attendance on May 18, was Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 13. More so, Annalise’s mom, Kristin Grannis, and Corinne’s beau, Joseph Hooten, were also there for moral support. Jamie welcomed his 13-year-old with Kristin in 2008.

Jamie was first hospitalized for a “medical complication” on Apr. 12, per an official statement shared via Corinne’s social media account. “From the Foxx family,” the statement read at the time. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” The family noted that they would appreciate privacy during the delicate time. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement added. “The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.”

Most recently, the father-of-two himself took to Instagram to break his silence on the matter on May 3. “Appreciate all the love!!!,” he wrote in white letters amid a blank black backdrop. “Feeling blessed.” His message also included prayer hands, a fox, and a heart emoji. Many of his friends like comedian Kevin Hart, 43, and singer Jennifer Lopez, 53, have publicly spoken out about Jamie and wished him nothing but the best. “Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely,” J.Lo told EXTRA on May 5. “I want him to have a quick and speedy recovery.” Meanwhile, Kevin said that everyone’s prayers were appreciated by the Foxx family. “I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” he said on the Impaulsive podcast.