Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Joins His Family At Chicago Rehab Center After Mystery Hospitalization

On the road to recovery! Following her father, Jamie Foxx‘s hospitalization in Apr., Corinne Foxx, 29, was seen leaving a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago on May 18 (see PHOTOS HERE). The 29-year-old’s visit comes three days after it was reported that her A-lister Dad is receiving physical therapy for his unknown condition, per TMZ. While at the facility with her family, Corinne rocked a casual, yet trendy, ensemble. She paired her high-waisted jeans with a cozy black knitted cardigan and completed the look with black Converse sneakers.

While visiting Jamie amid his ongoing health struggle, Corinne was accompanied by her boyfriend, Joseph Hooten, her sister, Annalise Bishop, 13, and Annalise’s mom, Kristin Grannis. One month after Corinne revealed her dad had been hospitalized, the Ray star was reportedly on the mend when she confirmed he was released “weeks” prior to her May 12 statement. At the time, Corinne took to her Instagram Story in a since-deleted post to confirm that Jamie was home recovering.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she penned at the time. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” One month prior, his eldest daughter confirmed that her dad had suffered a “medical complication,” which she revealed via a social media statement on May 12.

“From the Foxx family,” the statement began. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” Soon after it was revealed that the Oscar winner had suffered a “serious” health complication, many celebrities spoke out publicly and wished him well, including Kevin Hart and Jennifer Lopez. “I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” Kevin said on the Impaulsive podcast. “I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.”

While promoting her new film, The Mother, on May 5, J.Lo told Extra that she was hoping for the best for Jamie. “Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely,” she told the outlet amid his health scare. “I want him to have a quick and speedy recovery.” The 53-year-old and Jamie worked together in the 1990s when they both appeared on In Living Color. Most recently, it was revealed that Jamie and Corinne will work together on a game show titled, We Are Family, set to premiere in 2024. She announced the news via Instagram on May 15. “WE ARE FAMILY coming 2024! The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can’t wait for this new show!,” she captioned the article screenshot.

