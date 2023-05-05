Jennifer Lopez Wishes A ‘Speedy Recovery’ For Jamie Foxx As He Remains Hospitalized

Celebrity pals, they’re just like us! Amid promoting her new movie, The Mother, on May 5, Jennifer Lopez, 53, made sure to send her friend, Jamie Foxx, 55, positive vibes amid his ongoing hospitalization. When Extra informed the brunette beauty that, “Everybody is praying for him [Jamie],” J.Lo added that she is too. “Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely,” she shared about her longtime friend. “I want him to have a quick and speedy recovery.”

The songstress’ well wishes for the Django Unchained star come two days after Jamie broke his silence on his hospitalization, which his daughter, Corinne Foxx, 29, announced in a since-deleted social media post on Apr. 12. “Appreciate all the love!!!”, his Instagram post read on May 3. “Feeling blessed,” he added, along with praying hands, a heart, and a fox emoji. Just weeks earlier, his daughter announced that her father had experienced a “medical complication,” but did not reveal the details.

“From the Foxx family,” Corinne’s message read at the time. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” The 29-year-old also turned off the comments on the now-removed post, and asked for privacy. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement added. “The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.” Since then, many of Jamie’s A-lister friends have taken to social media to ask for everyone’s prayers and well wishes for their dear friend to recover soon, including comedian Kevin Hart, 43.

Aside from the 55-year-old’s ongoing health issues, his friend, J.Lo has been busy promoting her new Netflix film, The Mother, due out on May 12. The proud real life mother-of-two noted that the film is an action movie and that she’s over the moon about it. “We have a great little movie and I’m excited about it,” Jennifer told Extra. “It is actually not little! It’s a very big action movie.” She stars in the project alongside newcomer, Lucy Paez, and The Handmaid’s Tale alum Joseph Fiennes, 52. In the Niki Caro-directed movie, J.Lo portrays an assassin who is on a mission to save her daughter.

Days after Jennifer wowed at the Met Gala in a stunning black and pink silk gown, she took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her prep work for The Mother. “#TrainingDays for #TheMother…. @Netflix May 12 @nikicaro @egt239 @gaelgarciab @lucypaezofficial @courtneybaxterr,” she captioned the clip of her training for the action role. Many of her 244 million followers took to the comments to react to seeing the starlet in this type of role. “YOU’RE A SUPERWOMAN!”, one admirer quipped, while another added, “Enough 2.0!!!!!!!!!!! DON’T PLAY WITH HER!!!!!!” Many others chimed in to agree that the film gives off the same energy as her 2002 film Enough starring Billy Campbell.