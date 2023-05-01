Jennifer Lopez Rocks Plunging Cutout Black & Pink Gown With Pillbox Hat At 2023 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 when she rocked a plunging halterneck black and pink Ralph Lauren dress. The 53-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a black dress that had a gaping cutout on the bodice and flowed into a satin pink skirt.

JLo’s dress showed off ample cleavage as well as her tiny waist and toned abs. The bottom half of the dress featured a tight black band on her waist and flowed out into a silky pink skirt. She accessorized her glamorous look with a pair of black elbow-length gloves, a pink satin clutch, Piferi Vegan Black Satin Rosalia Platforms, and a black pillbox hat with a sheer lace veil attached to it.

This year’s look was a total 180 from the Ralph Lauren ensemble she wore the last time she attended the event. For her last Met Gala look, JLo went with a Western theme when she wore a plunging brown V-neck gown with a hip-high slit.

The sheer gown had an incredibly low neckline that ended all the way at her belly button while the slit put her toned legs on display. She styled her gown with a feather coat, metallic silver platform pumps, a silver medallion necklace, a thick leather choker, and an oversized black cowboy hat.

Aside from her Met Gala look, JLo has been rocking a slew of other gorgeous outfits lately, and one of our favorites was her cropped Brunello Cucinelli Handmade Marine Flower Crochet Opera Top in Linen, Cotton and Silk, which she styled with a matching high-waisted see-through Brunello Cucinelli Handmade Marine Flower Crochet Opera Skirt in Linen, Cotton and Silk. On top of the two-piece set she rocked a Brunello Cucinelli Linen Short Double-Breasted Blazer and she accessorized with a Brunello Cucinelli Foulqrd Scarf in Beige, a pair of platform Aquazzura Very Claire Plateau Sandals, and a Lack of Color the Ridge Cowboy Hat.