Jamie Foxx Receiving Physical Therapy In Chicago After Medical Complication & Leaving Hospital

Jamie Foxx has begun physical therapy after being released from the hospital, according to a new report by TMZ. The outlet said on Monday, May 15, that the 55-year-old Oscar winner is currently in Chicago, where he is receiving treatment in a top rehabilitation center. His daughter Corinne was also in the Windy City to support him over the weekend, as were his other daughter Anelise and her mother, Kristin Grannis.

A source told the outlet that Jamie has been in Chicago at the physical rehab center since late in April. Other sources told the outlet that he is “recovering well” after news of the surprise hospitalization broke on April 12. Jamie’s daughter Corinne initially addressed the “medical complication” at the time via social media. “From the Foxx family. We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a family statement. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Exactly one month later, on May 12, Corinne again addressed the incident, insisting that the actor had been out of the hospital “for weeks.” “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote via Instagram stories. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Even better, three more days later FOX reported that that father-daughter duo already have a TV gig lined up, and will be hosting a music-based game show set to debut in 2024. PEOPLE shared on Monday that the show, entitled We Are Family, will be “a music guessing game that will feature one celebrity every episode alongside a non-famous relative.”

Though little is actually known about what happened to Jamie to put him into the hospital for weeks, we do know that he was filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, though he wasn’t on set at the exact time he suffered the medical complication.