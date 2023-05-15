Jamie Foxx Receiving Physical Therapy In Chicago After Medical Complication & Leaving Hospital

Jamie Foxx is reportedly now undergoing physical therapy in Chicago, with family members supporting his ongoing recovery.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 15, 2023 6:20PM EDT
Jamie Foxx
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx attends post-Oscars bash in WeHo with his All-Star Weekend actress Jessica SzohrPictured: Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jamie Foxx grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 31 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691899_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jamie Foxx and his ex Kristin Grannis grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 24 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx and Kristin Grannis. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690536_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Jamie Foxx has begun physical therapy after being released from the hospital, according to a new report by TMZ.  The outlet said on Monday, May 15, that the 55-year-old Oscar winner is currently in Chicago, where he is receiving treatment in a top rehabilitation center. His daughter Corinne was also in the Windy City to support him over the weekend, as were his other daughter Anelise and her mother, Kristin Grannis.

Jamie Foxx
SplashNews

A source told the outlet that Jamie has been in Chicago at the physical rehab center since late in April. Other sources told the outlet that he is “recovering well” after news of the surprise hospitalization broke on April 12. Jamie’s daughter Corinne initially addressed the “medical complication” at the time via social media. “From the Foxx family. We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a family statement. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Exactly one month later, on May 12, Corinne again addressed the incident, insisting that the actor had been out of the hospital “for weeks.” “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote via Instagram stories. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Jamie Foxx
Pichichipixx / Shutterstock

Even better, three more days later FOX reported that that father-daughter duo already have a TV gig lined up, and will be hosting a music-based game show set to debut in 2024. PEOPLE shared on Monday that the show, entitled We Are Family, will be “a music guessing game that will feature one celebrity every episode alongside a non-famous relative.”

Though little is actually known about what happened to Jamie to put him into the hospital for weeks, we do know that he was filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, though he wasn’t on set at the exact time he suffered the medical complication.

More From Our Partners

ad